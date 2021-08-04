After Tuesday’s qualifiers in Equestrian Jumping, the individual field has been narrowed to just 30 athletes, while team competition features 20 participating nation.

The individual jumping final is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Japan, taking place in the early hours of the mid-week in America. The team final isn’t until Saturday evening in Japan.

ShowJumping Individual Final Details



U.S Eliminated in Equestrian Individual Jumping

Only the top 30 riders advanced from the qualifying round of the individual equestrian jumping competition, and Americans Jessica Springsteen and Kent Farrington narrowly missed the cut. The two tied with 11 others for 31st-place.

One of the riders with the most notoriety in horseriding, Springsteen is in fact related to that Springsteen. The 29-year-old equestrian is the daughter of Bruce Springsteen, the American rock idol. Appearing in her first Olympics, Springsteen has yet to win an international event in the sport and will have to wait a little longer. In 2019-2020, she placed second at the World Cup Western European League in the Jumping Individual in Lyon, France. It is her highest international finish.

Joining Springsteen and Farrington, the third American in the competition was Laura Kraut. She finished in a three-way tie for 44th-place.

How to watch Olympics Equestrian Jumping Individual Final?

Where can I Watch Equestrian Jumping at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games?

Watching the Olympics has been notably difficult, as The Games are being carried in the United States by NBC across their family of products including NBC, NBC Sports, Golf Channel, USA, and the Peacock Streaming Service.

Jumping Individual Final Starting List

ORDER By Riders COUNTRY HORSE Meech Daniel New Zealand CINCA 3 ZEYADA Mouda Egypt GALANTHOS SHK MANDLI Beat Switzerland DSARIE SATO Eiken Japan SAPHYR DES LACS GULLIKSEN Norway QUATRO C’OCONNOR Cian Ireland KILKENNY SAITO Koki Japan CHILENSKY NASSAR NAYEL Egypt IGOR VAN DE WITTEMOERE HOUTZAGER MARC Netherlands DANTE von ECKERMANN Henrik Sweden KING EDWARD NERETNIKEKS Kristaps Latvia VALOUR FUCHS Martin Switzerland CLOONEY 51 FUKUSHIMA Daisuke Japan CHANYON DELMOTTE Nicolas France URVOSO DU ROCH BARYARD JOHNSSON Milan Sweden INDIANA CHARLES HArry Great Britain ROMEO 88 MANSUR Yuri Brazil ALFONS BRUYNSEELS Niels Belgium DELUX VAN T & L DEUSSER Daniel Germany KILLER QUEEN GURERY Jerome Belgium QUEL HOMME DE HUS FREDRICSON peder Sweden ALL IN BRASH Scoot Great Britain JEFFERSON DINIZ Luciana Portugal VERTIGO DU DESERT WATHELET Gregory Ireland PACINO AMIRO ALLEN Bertram Canada BARDOLINA 2 DESLARIERS MArio Netherlands BARDOLINA 2 van der VLEUTEN MaikelBOND Ashlee Israel DONATELLO 141 KENNY Darragh Ireland CARTELLO MAHER BEN Great Britain EXPLOSION W

Germany’s Lead Shaky in Equestrian

After a strong opening to the equestrian portion of the Olympics with a pair of individual golds, Germany still sits atop the sport’s medal count with a total of four: three gold medals and a silver medal. Julia Krajewski picked up the most recent gold medal on Monday in Eventing Individual Jumping. When the competition was done on Tuesday, however, only one German advanced to the final. The other two were eliminated in the tie at 31st-place.

If Germany is to secure another gold medal in equestrian it will be thanks to Daniel Deusser. His second time in the event’s finale, Deusser finished ninth individually at the 2016 Rio Olympics; He has won six World Cup Western European League events from 2016 – 2020. Advancing with the strongest national representation, Belgium saw all three riders qualifying for the final.

Team Jumping Equestrian Odds

Not until the weekend, it isn’t too early to start taking a peek at the betting odds for the final equestrian event of the games, the Jumping Team event. Per DraftKings, Switzerland is the odds favorite at +160, followed by the USA at +270 and great Britain at +350. A strong look is maybe Belgium, currently with the fourth-best odds at +800; Germany at +1500 or France at +1700 might be worth a small wager if gambling is allowed in your area.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 69 32 21 16 United States 75 25 29 21 Japan 38 20 7 11 Australia 34 14 4 16 Russian Olympic Committee 52 13 21 18 Great Britain 44 13 17 14 Germany 30 8 8 14 France 24 6 10 8 Netherlands 22 6 8 8 South Korea 19 6 4 9

