Joe Wieskamp is officially a San Antonio Spur.

Just hours after the Spurs closed out their Summer League schedule, Scott Dochterman of The Athletic reported that the rookie out of Iowa has agreed to a two-way contract with San Antonio.

Wieskamp was one of three Spurs with a team-high 12 points in the 116-91 summer finale loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 10.4 points in 23 minutes this summer in Las Vegas, playing all five games. Wieskamp shot 30 percent from beyond the arc and averaged just over five rebounds per game.

Sources: Joe Wieskamp will sign a two-way contract with the @Spurs — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 17, 2021

Wieskamp’s commitment means that the Spurs have signed both of their selections from the 2021 NBA Draft. Last week San Antonio signed first-round selection Joshua Primo to an undisclosed contract, per the NBA.

The 41st overall selection this summer, Wieskamp played three seasons with the Hawkeyes where he stood out as a three-point specialist. He now joins Keita Bates-Diop as the Spurs’ two-way contract players for the 2021-2022 season. Per NBA rules, two-way players may not spend more than 45 days with the NBA affiliate, primarily playing in the G League.

Past two-way contracts for the Spurs have included Drew Eubanks, Quinndary Weatherspoon, and Chimezie Metu.

