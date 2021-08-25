Tuesday the San Antonio Spurs announced the team had signed free agent guard Bryn Forbes.

Per club policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Since the Spurs were slightly over the salary cap, they were able to offer Forbes the veteran minimum, or all or part of the room exception, which is worth $4.9 million.

With Forbes on the roster, the Spurs now have 17 players with guaranteed contracts. The team will have to either waive or trade two players before the opening game of the regular season in October.

Forbes, 28, started his NBA career in San Antonio after going undrafted. He spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Spurs and then last year, he went to Milwaukee, where he was part of the Bucks’ 2021 Championship team.

When he used to be on the Spurs, Forbes wore jersey number 11. Now that Spurs rookie Joshua Primo has that number, Forbes will wear number 7.

With Forbes signed and the impressive Summer League performances from Tre Jones, Primo, and Devin Vassell, the coaching staff will have to figure out how to split minutes next season.

The Spurs have a number of guard and wing players in Forbes, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Jones, Lonnie Walker IV, Vassell, Primo, and Chandler Hutchison to build starting and second unit lineups around.

