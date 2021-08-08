Last week when free agency negotiations began, original reports had Doug McDermott agreeing to sign a three year deal with the San Antonio Spurs for $42 million.

Now that the agreement has become official, it seems a sign-and-trade was used between the Spurs and Indiana Pacers to get McDermott to San Antonio.

Along with McDermott, the Spurs acquired a 2023 protected second round pick and the right to swap 2026 second round picks with Indiana.

For the Pacers, they will get the Spurs’ 2023 protected second round pick and create a trade exception for one year.

McDermott will wear number 17 on the roster.

So far the Chandler Hutchison and Doug McDermott acquisitions are the Spurs’ first two moves from this offseason to be made official.

The team still has to officially acquire Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, and future picks from the Chicago Bulls, and sign Bryn Forbes, Zach Collins, and Jock Landale.

