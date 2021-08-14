On Saturday, WBO bantamweight titleholder John Riel Casimero will face supremely talented Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The article is going to reveal everything about tonight SHOWTIME WBO bantamweight boxing ” John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux” how to watch live stream from anywhere around the world.

Rigondeaux vs Casimero Fight Details

Date: Saturday, August 14 | Start Time: 10:00 pm ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

TV Channel: Showtime (USA)

Online Coverage: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

The pair will collide on a Showtime Championship Boxing card, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux Fight Preview

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux on Aug. 14 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, is an intriguing matchup, but it lacks the bad blood and drama that developed between Casimero’s and Donaire’s camps during negotiations for their canceled bout.This is a fight that has had a lot of weird ups and downs.

I congratulate Casimero on making weight. I know full well it isn’t easy. I also give him credit for accepting this challenge. This man had the courage many other lacked. You all know the names of those true cowards. pic.twitter.com/9cvNrIe69l — Guillermo Rigondeaux (@RigoElChacal305) August 13, 2021

Rigondeaux-Casimero was the original fight for this date, but then a “magic wand was waved” or whatever and suddenly, Nonito Donaire was in to face Casimero instead. Then the Donaire and Casimero camps got into a ridiculous social media brawl which was very cool for a bunch of people in their 30s and older, and Donaire withdrew, Rigondeaux coming back in.

Casimero is eight years younger than Rigondeaux and viewed as the harder puncher, but there’s not a big separation between their knockout numbers. With a KO rating of 61 percent, Casimero is only ahead of Rigondeaux by two percent.

Casimero’s consolation prize was a fight with Rigondeaux, which will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Losing out on the Donaire fight not only cost Casimero one of the biggest fights possible but landed him against one of the greatest tactical fighters of the modern era. Even at 40 years old, Rigondeaux is a threat to anyone with a crafty and deliberate approach, even if that has produced some less than thrilling outings in the ring.

How to watch Casimero vs. Rigondeaux Live stream from any where?

In the United States, Casimero vs. Rigondeaux is being carried on SHOWTIME, Unfortunately, this fight isn’t being aired everywhere. Boxing fans around the world may be struggling to find a legitimate way to view the fight.

PremiumTV is a great option for boxing fans to watch the biggest fight tomight from anywhere without cable. With no contract or subscription, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment for one ticket price, with no recurring fees or charges to worry about. PremiumTV has access to all six rounds in high-quality HD for just $9.99.

Guillermo Rigondeaux record and bio

Nationality : Cuban

: Cuban Born : September 30th 1980

: September 30th 1980 Height : 5ft 5ins

: 5ft 5ins Reach : 68ins

: 68ins Total fights : 21

: 21 Record : 20-1 with 13 KOs

John Riel Casimero record and bio

Nationality: Filipino

Filipino Born: February 13th 1990

February 13th 1990 Height : 5ft 4ins

: 5ft 4ins Reach : 64ins

: 64ins Total fights : 34

Prediction

The seemingly uncrackable puzzle of Rigondeaux’s style crumbled against Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2017, with Rigondeaux quitting on his stool after six rounds. Casimero will hope that his pressure and output can have similar effects — and he does have two-handed power. The other thing Casimero possesses, however, are holes in his technique that can be exploited by a technician on Rigondeaux’s level. There are really only two ways the fight can play out. Either Casimero’s pressure is enough to drive him through the movement and pure boxing of Rigondeaux or Casimero continually runs into sharp counters while being outboxed by the Cuban. Pick: Guillermo Rigondeaux via UD

The post Rigondeaux vs Casimero: Live stream, start time, preview, watch WBO fight from anywhere appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Rigondeaux vs Casimero: Live stream, start time, preview, watch WBO fight from anywhere