According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the San Antonio Spurs are involved in a multi-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets that will let the Spurs acquire Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second round pick.

The deal could expand to as many as five teams with the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers potentially being involved.

Hutchison, 25, was the 22nd pick in the 2018 NBA draft for the Chicago Bulls.

Last season Hutchison was traded from Chicago to Washington. In 25 total games, he averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

For his career, Hutchison averages 1.1 three point attempts per game and shoots a career 30.9% from outside.

At 6’6″, Hutchison has mainly played the 3 in his career, but he’s also spent some time at the 2 and 4.

Once the Spurs acquire Hutchison and sign all their free agents, the roster will be over the regular season roster limit with 17 players.

The Spurs have Drew Eubanks on a non-guaranteed contract who could be waived, but that would still leave the team with 16 players.

An NBA team can carry up to 20 players on their roster during the offseason, but the number has to be trimmed down to 15 by opening night.

This would signal the Spurs still need to waive or trade a player, plus waive Eubanks to keep the roster intact by opening night.

