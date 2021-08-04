According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, free agent shooting guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Forbes returns to San Antonio after spending the abbreviated 72-game 2020-21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, who went on to win their first NBA Championship in 50 years. Forbes averaged 10 points per game and shot 45.2 percent from three-point range in 19 minutes per game.

The 28-year-old proved himself to be a key contributor to the Bucks early in their run to the championship. Forbes averaged 6.6 points per game and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Forbes spent four seasons with the Spurs before departing for Milwaukee. While in San Antonio, he averaged 8.2 points per game and shot 37 percent from three-point range.

With Patty Mills leaving San Antonio after 10 seasons, Forbes will provide a much-needed veteran presence for a young Spurs team that is going through its first true rebuild in over two decades.

The post Report: Spurs Bring Bryn Forbes Back To San Antonio appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Report: Spurs Bring Bryn Forbes Back To San Antonio