Three of the San Antonio Spurs’ main core players moved from the team Tuesday. The news began with Rudy Gay agreeing to sign with Utah, followed by Patty Mills leaving to Brooklyn. The day concluded with DeMar DeRozan heading to Chicago.

The Spurs and Bulls have a agreed on a sign-and-trade deal that will land DeRozan in Chicago on a three year, $85 million deal. The Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first round pick, and two second round picks according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

This deal will leave the Spurs with just $4-6 million in salary cap space and the room exception of $4.9 million.

Assuming Drew Eubanks remains on the roster, the Spurs’ roster will now be close to capacity with 14 players.

San Antonio only has one roster spot open and two two-way roster spots available.

The Spurs could decide to give the final roster spot to second round draftee Joe Wieskamp, or they could look back at Keita Bates-Diop, who is a restricted free agent for San Antonio.

They could also look at unsigned free agents.

By taking on the contracts for Young and Aminu, the Spurs were able to get the three future picks in the deal. According to reports, the earliest the Spurs might get that Bulls first round pick isn’t until 2025.

The Spurs could be a salary cap team against next offseason with a projected $31.4 million in space. To get to that number would require San Antonio to waive Eubanks and Tre Jones next offseason, and let Lonnie Walker IV walk in restricted free agency.

According to CleaningTheGlass.com, Young spent most 57% of his time at the 5 last season with Chicago, but for most of his career he’s been a 4 at 6’8″.

Aminu, 6’8″ played the 4 last season and spent some time at the 3.

Young, 33, is a 14-year NBA veteran who played in 68 games with the Bulls and averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

He attempts 1.5 threes per game for his career, though he shot less than one per game last season. He’s also a 33.1% career 3-point shooter.

Aminu, 30, has spent 11 years in the NBA. He played in just 23 games last season and averaged 4.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

He attempts 2.3 three point attempts for his career and is a 33.2% career 3-point shooter.

The Spurs’ depth chart could now look like something like this:

Projected starters: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl

Projected bench: Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell, Luka Samanic, Thaddeus Young

Depth: Drew Eubanks, Al-Farouq Aminu, Joshua Primo, Zach Collins (injured)

