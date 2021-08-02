According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, unrestricted free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a 3 year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

McDermott’s contract projection was $13.5 million per ProFitX, so the Spurs signed him right at his contract projection number.

With McDermott, the Spurs still have $34-$35 million in cap space available and the room exception of $4.9 million.

Here’s a scouting report of McDermott from our Project Spurs Network site AnalyzingTheLeague.com.

While McDermott will bring much-needed outside shooting to the Spurs, he’s also an underrated player in attacking the rim for his position.

McDermott mainly played the four with Indiana last season and this could mean Rudy Gay, who also plays the four, may not re-sign with San Antonio.

McDermott can fit on the team as either a starter or off the bench, but one concern may be that if another player who plays the four is signed, it may be tougher for Luka Samanic to get minutes next season.

