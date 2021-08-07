The UFC fanbase is a global one, and UFC pay-per-views definitely garner massive interest in the United States and abroad. Saturday night’s UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane is no exception, with the interim heavyweight title on the line. Live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the action inside The Octagon is sure to be memorable with a strong main card.

What UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane When Saturday, August 7, 2021 Where Toyota Center – Houston, TX Time Main-Card starts at 10 p.m. EST TV Channel ESPN+ PPV Live Stream FightPass (Worldwide)

Headlined by Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) and Gane (9-0-0), UFC 265 features three top-10 bouts in each the heavyweight, bantamweight, and welterweight divisions. With five fights total, the main card is notably light after losing Amanda Nunes’ bantamweight title defense due to a positive COVID-19 test late last month.

Event Opponent 1 (Record/Odds) Opponent 2 (Record/Odds) Weight Class Main Event – Interim Title Bout Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) / +270 Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) / -350 Heavyweight Co-Main Event Jose Aldo (28-7-0) / -140 Pedro Munhoz (19-5-0, 1 NC) / +120 Bantamweight Main Card Michael Chiesa (18-4-0) / -105 Vicente Luque (20-7-1) / -115 Welterweight Main Card Tecia Torres (11-5-0) / -145 Angela Hill (13-9-0) / +125 Women’s Strawweight Main Card Song Yadong (16-5-1) / +105 Casey Kenney (16-3-1) / -125 Bantamweight

UFC 265 PPV Cost: How to watch MMA Fight Online



UFC 265 is being broadcast by ESPN on UFC Fight Pass and the ESPN+ platform. The main card is only available on ESPN+ for an additional pay-per-view fee.

UFC Fight Pass will carry the early prelims exclusively, as well as the prelims that will also be available on ESPN+. A monthly subscription, UFC Fight Pass is a 24/7 platform for MMA and combat sports, available for just $9.99. With events from around the world in combat sports as well as the entire UFC fight library, fans can save 20% over the monthly cost by paying $95.99 annually.

ESPN+ coverage doesn’t include the early prelims, instead of beginning with the prelims card. Available for a monthly fee of $6.99, ESPN+ has more than just UFC content, providing numerous live events around the world of sports, as well as thousands of hours of content, including exclusives like the entire ESPN 30-for-30 library. ESPN+ can also e purchased annually for $59.99, or as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes access to Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $13.99 per month.

Stream UFC 265 full fight from any locations with FightPass

UFC 265 is being carried on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The main card is available as a pay-per-view event. Available in a number of different countries, access to all of the event’s fights, or the event itself may not be available in all countries, especially streaming. For this, we recommend you check out FightPass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC 265 event without channel flipping or needing a VPN. You can purchase access to UFC 265’s early prelims, prelims, and the main card with FightPass for just $29.99.

How to Watch UFC 265 in Canada

For fight fans in Canada, UFC 265 is being carried on TSN5 and in French on RDS 2. To stream TSN5, monthly subscriptions are available for $19.99 per month, or a fee of $99.95 for six months. The RDS 2 stream is available at no charge, though it doesn’t broadcast until after the conclusion of the main event. Or stream through FightPass

How to Watch UFC 265 in Australia

In Australia, UFC 265 is available on Kayo Sports and Main Event. A subscription service, Kayo Sports starts with basic access available for $25 per month. A premium option is also available for $35 per month. There is still the additional fee for the main card as it is a pay-per-view event. The pay-per-view is still processed through Main Event and costs $54.95 or FightPass only $29.99

How to Watch UFC 265 in New Zealand

Sky Network has access to UFC 265 for fans in New Zealand, available only with the additional Sky Sports package. Sky Starter is necessary in order to get Sky Sports and is available for a monthly subscription fee of $25.99. With the Sky Sports package, the total cost increases to $57.98 per month. After you have the Sky Sports package, access to the UFC 265 pay-per-view main card is an additional $39.95.

How to Watch UFC 265 in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, UFC 265 is available without the additional pay-per-view fee, but it is only available on BT Sport 1. BT Sports TV starts at £15 per month with a 24-month contract and a £20 fee upfront. For those who just want a streaming option, a monthly pass can be purchased but is only available with the BT Sports App. With no contract, the monthly pass is available for £25 per month. The monthly pass has no upfront fee either, and comes with a 12-month subscription to The Athletic.

The post PPV or Free UFC 265: MMA Live Stream, Lewis vs Gane fight in the US, Ca, UK, NZ or Australia appeared first on Project Spurs.

