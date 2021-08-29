Waving the red sheet, Jake Paul has drawn the ire of combat fans and athletes alike with both his troll tactics and his success in following through. This month, Paul steps into the arena to face his latest provoked bull.

On Sunday, August 29, the Cleveland Browns will be playing their last game of the NFL preseason against the Falcons in Atlanta that night. The city, however, will be buzzing with celebrities and anticipation for the pay-per-view exhibition boxing match between local fighter Paul and former UFC veteran Tyron Woodley.

What: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View When: August 29, 2021 @ 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST

August 29, 2021 @ 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio

Channel: Showtime , FightPass (PPV)

Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Woodley was discussing the result boxing match between Paul and Askren with the host, Helwani, when the conversation turned into a challenge to Paul from Woodley.

“The cards fell the way that they did. Unfortunately for the whole community, we have to hear this [expletive] one more time… It’s so disgusting what our society do for clout,” Woodley said before laying down the gauntlet. “Fight me then. If you really wanna fight somebody – You wanna say you beat somebody? Fight a world champion that’s actually known for knocking [expletive] out… Then if you beat me, you can really say you’re a fighter. You can say you’re a fighter on the striking aspect.”

Just over a month later, a contract was in place between Woodley and Paul that should set the former UFC fighter up with a “multi-million dollar payday” with a “base guarantee in the millions already”, according to Woodley’s agent.

In May, Paul signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime, of which the bout against Woodley will be the first. The fight is available through a cable or satellite provider, or stand-alone for streaming through the Showtime app. The event has a pay-per-view ticket price of $59.99.

On the other hand, FightPass is non-contract, on-subscription service, Fightpass.app brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card and preliminaries in full HD on FightPass

Why is Jake Paul Famous

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul established his fame on the video-sharing platforms Vine and YouTube. An internet sensation, Paul’s fame earned him a role on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark” from 2016-2018 as Dirk Mann.

Now 24 years old, Jake and his older brother, Logan, have been doing exhibition boxing since 2019. The younger Paul is undefeated in three recognized bouts, including his famous knockout of former professional basketball player Nate Robinson last fall during the Mike Tyson / Roy Jones Jr. special exhibition event.

Why did Jake Paul Leave the Disney Channel

In 2016 Jake Paul was cast in the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark”, appearing in 42 episodes from 2016 – 2018 as Dirk Mann, 10 of which were credit only.

According to The New York Times, Disney separated from Paul “days after he was the subject of a television news report about neighbors who were upset with his antics.” Paul’s stance on the matter, which he laid out in a Twitter post was that it was a mutual agreement to leave the channel, stating he had “outgrown the channel and feel [it’s] time to move forward in [his] career.” Per IMDB, Paul hasn’t made any film appearances outside of self-produced titles.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Card

Headlined by the YouTube sensation versus the MMA professional, Paul vs Woodley will feature four other fights. Opening the event is Tommy Fury (6-0-0) against Anthony Taylor (7-5-0). Fury is the younger brother of Tyson Fury and has been looking for his own opportunity to fight Jake Paul. Paul has denied the younger Fury but has said he’d accept the fight if Tyson is also on that card.

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Jake Paul (3-0-0) Tyron Woodley (debut) Amanda Serrano (40-1-1) Yamileth Mercado (18-2-0) Ivan Baranchyk (20-2-0) Montana Love (15-0-1) Daniel DuBois (16-1-0) Joe Cusumano (19-3-0) Tommy Fury (6-0-0) Anthony Taylor (7-5-0)

Who is Tyron Woodley

At 39 years old, Tyron Woodley has reached the end of his career in the UFC Octagon. That doesn’t mean, however, that he won’t step up to defend the honor of his sport when it comes into question as it did when Paul knocked out Ben Askren in a boxing match in April.

A college wrestler at the University of Missouri in the mid-2000s, made his Octagon debut in 2012, compiling a 19-7-1 record in those nine years. Nicknamed “The Chosen One”, Woodley had a 4-1-1 record in UFC welterweight title fights, sitting atop the division from 2016 – 2019. After losing his last four consecutive fights, since losing his title to Kamaru Usman, Woodley saw the writing on the wall and his contract with the UFC expired in April of 2021. Woodley had helped Askren train for the April boxing match against Paul.

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul Boxing Odds

A more specialized boxer than Woodley, Paul at -150 is the odds favorite to win the exhibition per BetMGM for a three-way result. Woodley isn’t a large underdog, however, at just +125 and is an enticing wager. With Paul finishing his first three bouts by knockout, the odds of a tie are at a far-out +2000.

