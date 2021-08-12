The NFL is officially back, and while it may just be preseason, that’s enough to satiate the thirst for NFL football after a long offseason. Tonight, it’ll be the battle of Pennsylvania renewed in this long-standing rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers will have a slight advantage having already played one preseason game last week in the Hall-of-Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys, which they won 16-3.

Steelers vs. Eagles game:

What: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA TV Channel: Local Only

Local Only Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Pittsburgh QB Watch

Steelers rookie Najee Harris likely gave Steelers fans plenty to be excited about in the game against Dallas, but with Ben Roethlisberger not playing, the backup quarterback position is still in play.

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, and Joshua Dobbs all played solid last week, completing a large percentage of their passes with zero turnovers.

Rudolph may have the early edge since he got game action last season with Big Ben out, but there are still plenty of games left for the other players in the QB room to make their case on the field.

New era in Philly

There were definitely a lot of issues with Philadelphia as they finished with a 4-11-1 record. One of the bright spots was Jalen Hurts solidifying QB play, which gave the Eagles room to part with Carson Wentz, but don’t expect Hurts not to have a challenge.

It remains to be seen whether Joe Flacco can challenge Hurts for some starter snaps or whether he will accept his position as a backup now that he’s in the twilight of his NFL career. The Eagles also signed former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, so there should be some healthy competition.

The Eagles’ secondary was also problematic, but early reports out of training camp have been very positive on rookie Zech McPhearson at cornerback. The Eagles also signed Steven Nelson to shore up their secondary.

With Doug Pederson and several key Eagles players gone, this is a new era for the Eagles under new coach Nick Sirianni, so it’ll be interesting to see how this team does under his leadership.

How to watch Steelers vs. Eagles live stream in NFL Preseason Game

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

Steelers vs. Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

