Tonight, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao could be lacing his gloves up for the very last time in a match against Yordenis Ugas. But you’ll want to tune into the entire night of fights as PBC is presenting a packed undercard prior to the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight.

What Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas

World Welterweight Championship When Saturday, August 21, 2021

9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Where T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada PPV Fox Sports Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)PremiumTV (Worldwide)

While there are a total of 10 fights on the card, we’ll take a look at some of the more high-profile fights.

Pacquiao vs Ugas Full fight card

Weight Division Favorite (Record / Odds) Underdog (Record / Odds) Welterweight Manny Pacquiao

(62-7-2) -380 Yordenis Ugas

(26-4-0) +295 Featherweight Carlos Castro

(26-0-0) -1100 Oscar Escandon

(26-5-0) +675 Featherweight Mark Magsayo

(22-0-0) -330 Julio Ceja

(32-4-1) +255 Welterweight Robert Guerrero

(36-6-1) -130 Victor Ortiz

(32-6-3) +105 Lightweight Frank Martin

(13-0-0) -2000 Ryan Kielczweski

(30-5-0) +1000 Featherweight John Dato

(14-0-1) Angel Antonio Contreras

(10-4-2) Lightweight Jose Valenzuela

(8-0-0) Donte Strayhorn

(12-3-0) Heavyweight Steven Torres

(4-0-0) Justin Rolfe

(6-2-1) Super Middleweight Burley Brooks

(6-2-0) Cameron Sevilla Rivera

(9-6-3) Lightweight Mickel Clements

(Debut) Eliseo Villalobos

(1-1-0)

Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja Fight

Julio Ceja will fight Mark Magsayo in the co-main of Pacquiao vs Ugas on August 21. Coming off two losses and one draw, Ceja had his last win in 2017, whereas his nearing rival has been supremely active in recent times.

A multiple times title-holder, the 28-year-old, Julio Ceja (32-4-1), has 28 KO wins in his career. However, he hasn’t competed against the best names of the division. In response, the 26-year-old, Magsayo, is 22-0, with 15 KOs on board. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV for just $29.99 main card inculding undercard from anywhere

How to Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas Undercard fight?



The World Welterweight Championship between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas is being presented by the Premier Boxing Championship and is a Fox Sports pay-per-view. Carried only in the United States and its territories, international boxing fans may have a hard time finding a legitimate stream to the match. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV for just $29.99 main card inculding undercard from anywhere

Preview: Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero Jr fight



This is a fight years in the making. Guerrero challenged Ortiz on Twitter several years ago when both fighters were active, but the fight never came to be and both fighters fought sparingly after and seemed to be in the twilight of their careers as they took several losses.

At his best, Ortiz was a welterweight champion, but ever since he lost a fight to Floyd Mayweather, in an ending that saw Mayweather take several shots at Ortiz, while he was trying to apologize for a headbutt, Ortiz’ career took a downward spiral.

Ortiz, who has a professional record of 32-6-3, looked like a world-beater at a very young age early on in his career, but he never seemed to regain his form after the Mayweather fight. He lost fights to higher-profile opponents and knocked out fighters that were clearly not at his level.

In his last professional fight, he had a draw with Devon Alexander. Since then, Ortiz has been out of the ring, but he seems to have a renewed passion for boxing and did something he should have done years ago and partnered up with Freddie Roach to train him. Ortiz’s best years were with Robert Garcia in his corner and he never seemed as disciplined since. Roach is known for keeping his fighters disciplined and he won’t accept anything less than a certain level of commitment.

Ortiz seems more focused now that he is a father of two and training under Roach, but his fight tonight will prove if he truly is in it for the long haul.

Guerrero also has something to prove. He was also once a world titlist, but after losing to Mayweather, he also never seemed to regain that magic. In a stretch from 2015 to 2017, Guerrero lost four of five fights, and after suffering a drubbing at the hands of Omar Figueroa Jr., it seemed like he was ready to hang up his gloves.

But in 2018 and 2019, he made a bit of a comeback, winning his last three fights, although they weren’t to high-caliber opponents. Ortiz will be a test for Guerrero and with father/trainer Ruben Guerrero in his corner, he’s ready to make his mark and will try to get a win over Ortiz to get back into title contention.

One thing about this co-main is for sure, it’s likely to be a war, and it won’t be a surprise if it doesn’t last all ten rounds. Both fighters love all-action fights and this promises to be just that.

Preview: Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon Fight



In the press conference leading up to the fight, both fighters promised knockouts, but we’ll see if this undercard matchup lives up to the fireworks promised.

Castro is an exciting young fighter who has amassed a perfect 26-0 record. Castro looked very good in his last outing against a very tough opponent in Cesar Juarez, who retired on his stool between the fourth and fifth rounds..

Castro put on a display of body shots against Juarez, and he’ll likely look to do the same against Escandon.

Escandon looked like his career was coming to an end when he lost four of five fights, but he found a way to fight back and score an impressive win against Jhack Tepora via knockout in his last fight that makes this matchup all the more alluring. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV for just $29.99 main card inculding undercard from anywhere

The post Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard preview, live stream, ppv guide for Julio Ceja vs Mark Magsayo fight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Pacquiao vs Ugas undercard preview, live stream, ppv guide for Julio Ceja vs Mark Magsayo fight