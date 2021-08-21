Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas may go down in history as the last fight of Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao. Then again, it could just as easily be another fight in the boxer’s long career. Either way, you don’t want to miss it. Watch Manny Pacquiao fight here
|What
|Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas
World Welterweight Championship
|When
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST
|Where
|T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada
|PPV
|Fox Sports
|Live Stream
PremiumTV (Worldwide)
The event was supposed to be Pacquiao (62-7-2) against Errol Spence Jr., but due to the withdrawal of Spence, Yordenis Ugas (26-4-0) is stepping up from welterweight to fight the southpaw. Both fighters accepted the bout on short notice.
Last year, Pacquiao’s trainer said that the champion had “one or two more fights” before he puts down his boxing gloves to pursue the presidency in the Philippines in 2022. With just four months left in the year, one has to wonder if Pacquiao accepted the change in opponent to keep alive the chance of fighting one more time this year before retiring.
Anything can happen in the ring, and if this is in fact the last fight of Pacquiao’s career, it’s a must-see pay-per-view.
How to watch Pacquiao fight tonight?
The World Welterweight Championship between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas is being presented by the Premier Boxing Championship and is a Fox Sports pay-per-view. From Fox Sports, it is carried only in the United States and its territories, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been picked up by other partners around the world. Or can watch throgh PremiumTV from anywhere without cable or VPN.
How to Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas in the U.K.
In the early hours of Sunday morning in the U.K., the Pacquiao fight against Ugas will air on Sky Sports Main Event’s Live Fight Night. Access to Sky Sports is only available with a Sky TV account, starting at a combined price of ￡41 for 18 months, as well as set-up fees. or $29.99 in fightpass
How to Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas in Australia
For boxing fans in Australia, the fight card for Pacquiao and Ugas will be starting right at 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, August 22. Access to the broadcast can be purchased through Main Event on Kayo Sports for $49.95 for locals. or $29.99 in fightpass
Stream Manny Pacquiao vs Ugas from Anywhere
Due to restrictions, international boxing fans may have a hard time finding a legitimate stream to watch Pacquiao fight Ugas. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.
A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV
Manny Pacquiao vs Ugas Fight Card with Odds
|Weight Division
|Favorite (Record / Odds)
|Underdog (Record / Odds)
|Welterweight
|Manny Pacquiao
(62-7-2) -380
|Yordenis Ugas
(26-4-0) +295
|Featherweight
|Carlos Castro
(26-0-0) -1100
|Oscar Escandon
(26-5-0) +675
|Featherweight
|Mark Magsayo
(22-0-0) -330
|Julio Ceja
(32-4-1) +255
|Welterweight
|Robert Guerrero
(36-6-1) -130
|Victor Ortiz
(32-6-3) +105
|Lightweight
|Frank Martin
(13-0-0) -2000
|Ryan Kielczweski
(30-5-0) +1000
|Featherweight
|John Dato
(14-0-1)
|Angel Antonio Contreras
(10-4-2)
|Lightweight
|Jose Valenzuela
(8-0-0)
|Donte Strayhorn
(12-3-0)
|Heavyweight
|Steven Torres
(4-0-0)
|Justin Rolfe
(6-2-1)
|Super Middleweight
|Burley Brooks
(6-2-0)
|Cameron Sevilla Rivera
(9-6-3)
|Lightweight
|Mickel Clements
(Debut)
|Eliseo Villalobos
(1-1-0)
