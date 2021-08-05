A number of sports have made their thrilling debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The next to enter its final phase is sport climbing. First, on Thursday morning in the United States, the men’s field will phase off across three disciplines in the sport for a chance to win the gold. Then, on Friday morning, the women will do the same, both in the Aomi Urban Sports Park. The USA will be represented in the men’s final by Nathaniel Coleman and Colin Duffy, and Brooke Raboutou in the women’s final.

About Sports Climbing at the Tokyo Olympics

Sport climbing is far from a new concept to many Americans, despite this year’s ascendance of the sport to the Olympics. From traditional things like rock climbing or climbing walls to more extreme representations like seen on American Ninja Warrior, it is something we can understand. Because there are so many ways to classify “sport climbing”, the IOC decided on three disciplines to be featured at the Tokyo 2020 Games: speed, bouldering, and lead. The athletes have never seen the surfaces before their run.

Speed is as it sounds, though it is executed as a race between two climbers. The goal is to scale the 15m (49ft) wall first, each taking the same route. In bouldering, there are a number of laid-out routes on a 4.5m (14.9 ft) wall. The goal is to complete as many routes as possible in four minutes.

Lead features a wall that is greater than 15m. The goal to complete as much of the wall as possible in six minutes without falling. In lead, athletes complete a portion of the wall when they attach their safety rope to quickdraws in the wall, thus “leading” it through. Lead and speed both feature safety ropes, while bouldering is a free-climb above safety mats.

How is the Sports Climbing Winner Decided at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Though each athlete competes in all three disciplines, there is just one gold medal each for the men’s and women’s divisions. Of course, there are silver medals and bronze medals as well.

To tally the final score, the final position rankings of each discipline for an athlete are multiplied together. The end result is the final score for the individual. The athlete with the lowest number is the gold medal winner.

Example: If an athlete were to get fifth-place in one event, seventh in another, and first in the last, 5 x 7 x 1 = 35.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Sport Climbing Finals Schedule

Men’s Sport Climbing Final Schedule for Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Eastern Standard Time

Speed Final @ 4:30 a.m.

Bouldering Final @ 5:30 a.m.

Lead Final @ 8:10 a.m.

Women’s Sport Climbing Final Schedule for Friday, August 6, 2021 – Eastern Standard Time

Speed Final @ 4:30 a.m.

Bouldering Final @ 5:30 a.m.

Lead Final @ 8:10 a.m.

