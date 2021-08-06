Ahead of Sunday’s conclusion to the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics draws near, a number of nations still have a chance to improve their medal count with the remaining events. On Friday evening in Japan, Friday morning in the United States, 19 countries will compete in the equestrian team jumping qualifiers. The finals will be on Saturday morning in America.

Jumping For Gold

The top three nations in the gold medal count – China, Japan, and the United States – will all be participating in Friday’s qualifiers, hoping to improve their position in the standings. While the Americans have a comfortable lead with 91 total medals earned so far, China currently has the most golds.

The United States finished the 2016 Rio Games atop both counts, with 46 gold medals and 121 total. Of the three nations, only the U.S. medaled in equestrian team jumping in Rio, taking home the silver. As of Thursday night in Japan, China had a five-medal lead over the United States in the gold standings, 34-29.

About Equestrian Team Jumping

As with the individual equestrian jumping competition, riders look to guide their horses over 15 obstacles in an event that is as much about time as completion. Athletes who skip or falter on the obstacles will incur penalties in the form of time added to their run. The goal is to have the fastest time.

From the qualifying competition, only a minimum of 10 teams will advance to the equestrian team jumping final. Any ties with 10th place will also be advanced to the final. Three riders will compete for each team, and their cumulative times will comprise the team’s time.

Team USA Equestrian Jumping

Representing the U.S. in the equestrian team jumping competition are Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen, and Kent Farrington. All three competed in the individual competition earlier this week as well, although none qualified for the final. Springsteen and Farrington tied for 31st-place, while Kraut finished tied for 44th-place.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 70 32 22 16 United States 79 25 31 23 Japan 40 21 7 12 Great Britain 48 15 18 15 Australia 36 15 4 17 Russian Olympic Committee 53 14 21 18 Germany 33 9 8 16 France 25 6 10 9 Italy 313 6 9 16 Netherlands 23 6 8 9

