In equestrian events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Germany has a slight lead over Great Britain in medals earned, 3-2 with the individual and team dressage events now complete. On Monday evening in Japan (Monday morning in the United States), the jumping contests will move into the competition phase, with individual qualifiers and finals, as well as team jumping finals Live here.

Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier LIVE



Great Britain took the individual gold in 2016 and the team gold in 2012, but could they take them both to move ahead of Germany at the 2020 Games? Without defending champion Nick Skelton, it isn’t impossible, but it may be more difficult. Still, the United States with the only other equestrian medal so far could look to make a statement of its own in the jumping events, in which they took the team silver In Rio five years ago.

About the 2020 Olympics Equestrian Jumping Course

With 15 total obstacles to jump over, including simulated stone walls as well as double and treble combinations, the riders will look to clear the obstacles around the winding course as quickly as possible. The object of the sport is to complete the course in the fastest time, avoiding time penalties for obstacles that were “knocked” or even skipped altogether.

How to watch Eventing Jumping final for Teams and Individual Events?

Tokyo 2020 Equestrian Jumping Athletes

Equestrian events feature some of the largest competition fields at the Olympics, and the jumping event is no different. Individually, 63 riders will race in the qualifiers on Monday for a chance at reaching the medal podium, representing 29 nations. On the team front, the final competition field is already determined, with 15 countries participating. None of the individual medalists from the Rio Games are participating in jumping in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 Equestrian Jumping Teams

Australia

Brazil

China

France – 2016 Team Gold Medal

Great Britain

Germany – 2016 Team Bronze Medal

Ireland

Italy

Japan

New Zealand

Poland

Switzerland

Sweden

Thailand

United States – 2016 Team Silver Medal

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 31 24 14 13 United States 59 20 23 16 Japan 31 17 5 9 Australia 31 14 3 14 Russian Olympic Committee 44 12 19 13 Great Britain 32 10 10 12 France 21 5 10 6 South Korea 17 5 4 8 Italy 27 4 8 15 Netherlands 17 4 7 6

