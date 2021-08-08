The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally coming to a close Sunday after four years of anticipation, an extra year of COVID delays and a month of fierce competition.

But the games aren’t over just yet. There will be medal-round track & field, volleyball, water polo, boxing, handball and basketball events throughout the day.

When and where will start

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The final day will also feature medal-round competitions in Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball. The National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan

What channel is the 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony in the US?

The Closing Ceremony will stream live Aug 8. at 7 a.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports App. The ceremony will air later that night in primetime on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Or Easily can watch in OlymTV without any subscription or long terms contract.

There will still be no fans present at the Closing Ceremony — this was the first ever Olympics without spectators — although there may be some protesters outside. Hundreds protested at the Opening Ceremony, citing the Games’ proceeding on in spite of the fact that Japan is currently in a state of emergency.

What to expect in Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Even with considerable precautions, coronavirus cases soared in Tokyo throughout the competition. Almost 100 virus cases were tied to the Olympics before the Opening Ceremony even started and the figures have only increased since then, with daily COVID infections topping 5,000 this week.

Many athletes have already traveled back to their home countries. That will reduce the number of athletes marching in the ceremony. After close to 400 Games-related infections, athletes were required to leave Japan within 48 hours of “the completion of their competition or when they are eliminated (whichever is sooner).”

Baseball’s Eddy Alvarez and basketball superstar Sue Bird carried the flag for the U.S. at the start of the Games. U.S. javelin thrower and four-time Olympian Kara Winger was selected by a vote among fellow Team USA athletes to bear the flag in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The honor went to Simone Biles in Rio

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Stream from anywhere

NBCOlympics.com is the official site to watch all Olympic coverage from anywhere in the world.

