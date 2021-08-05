Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy defeated Latvia’s 16th-seeded Tina Graudina and Anastasija April Ross and Alix Klineman in the final. Australia’s fifth-seededanddefeated Latvia’s 16th-seededand Kravcenoka to head to the Tokyo Olympics’ beach volleyball gold medal match. The Aussies will face Team USA’sandin the final. Artacho del Solar and Clancy maintained a solid, if not necessarily overwhelming, lead during the majority of the first set. The teams were tied at 5-5 before Australia went on a three-point streak. Latvia nipped at their opponents’ heels, and capitalized on an Australian error at 19-18 to tie. But Artacho del Solar and Clancy took the set with an opportunity at 22-21. Artacho Del Solar/Clancy (AUS) vs April/Alix (USA)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

The second set saw Australia playing catch-up after Latvia took a two-point lead at 5-3. But minutes later, Artacho del Solar and Clancy had turned the tables — up 13-11. On Australia’s second match point, Latvia spiked the ball out of bounds — propelling the Australians to the final with a straight sets win, 23-21, 21-13.

Artacho del Solar and Clancy both competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Clancy, with her then-partner Louise Bawden, advanced to the quarterfinals — where the Australians were bumped out of the tournament by Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Joining Ross and Klineman as the other U.S. women’s pairing in Tokyo will be Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, who are set to become the youngest beach volleyball team in U.S. Olympic history. Jake Gibb, 45, is set to become the oldest beach volleyball player to ever compete at the Olympics. He will be joined by Taylor Crabb, who is 16 years his junior.

Team USA Beach Volleyball Players:

There will be four duos — two men’s and two women’s — competing for the United States in the beach volleyball tournaments in Tokyo.

The U.S. teams will make history in a few ways: they feature both the youngest American team to ever compete and the oldest male athlete in beach volleyball’s Olympic history. Let’s get to know the duos representing the United States in the Tokyo Games:

Alix Klineman and April Ross

Klineman and Ross, who have been playing together since 2018, will be one of the women’s duos to compete in Tokyo for the United States. During the 2021 abbreviated World Tour, the pair won once and came in third twice. They also have six Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (commonly known as FIVB) wins together.

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil

The second women’s beach volleyball team to represent the United States in Tokyo, Claes and Sponcil, ranks sixth in the world. Claes, 25, and Sponcil, 24, make up the youngest beach volleyball duo to compete in U.S. history. The pair teamed up in 2018 and has been on a tear heading into the Games.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena

Dalhausser and Lucena will return to the Olympics after winning their pool and finishing tied for fifth place in Rio in 2016. After competing as a duo from 2003 to 2005, Dalhausser and Lucena rejoined forces in 2015 and are currently ranked eighth in the world.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics Women’s Beach Volleyball Final?



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties.

USA men’s and Women’s Beach Volleyball Schedule

Saturday, July 24

Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands) vs. Lucena/Dalhausser : 8 a.m. ET

: 8 a.m. ET Ross/Klineman vs. Xue/Wang X.X. (China): 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 25

Gibb/Bourne vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy): 9 a.m. ET

vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy): 9 a.m. ET Claes/Sponcil vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia): 8 p.m. ET

Monday, July 26

Ross/Klineman vs. Liliana/Elsa (Spain): 8 p.m. ET

vs. Liliana/Elsa (Spain): 8 p.m. ET Alison/Álvaro Filho (Brazil) vs. Lucena/Dalhausser: 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 27

Gibb/Bourne vs. Heidrich/Gerson (Switzerland): 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 28

Claes/Sponcil vs. Makokha/Khadambi (Kenya): 8 p.m. ET

vs. Makokha/Khadambi (Kenya): 8 p.m. ET Lucena/Dalhausser vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina): 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 29

Ross/Klineman vs. Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands): 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 30

Cherif/Ahmed (Qatar) vs. Gibb/Bourne : 9 a.m. ET

: 9 a.m. ET Ana Patrícia/Rebecca (Brazil) vs. Claes/Sponcil: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug 7

Artacho Del Solar/Clancy (AUS) vs April/Alix (USA) at 8:00 PM ET



The post Olympics 2020 Beach volleyball final: live stream, TV channel, Team USA Volleyball Final appeared first on Project Spurs.

