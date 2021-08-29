The Little League World Series Championships are here. The finals on Sunday, August 29th will determine who plays for the 2021 World Series title.
The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan.
Who: Ohio vs. Michigan
When: Sunday, August 29th @ 3 p.m. ET
Where: Howard J. Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
TV Channel: ABC
The final between Ohio and Michigan can be seen today (Sunday) at 3 p.m. on News 5.
It was a dramatic day on Thursday as four teams battled for the opportunity to advance to take on the tournament’s two remaining undefeated teams. Saturday will feature Ohio against South Dakota for the opportunity to represent the Tom Seaver Championship Teams in the final, and Michigan will play against Hawaii for a chance to represent the Hank Aaron Championship Teams.
The 2021 Little League World Series, of course, stands out as unique compared to other years as there are no international teams this year. With the world still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament decided to roll forward with the Tom Seaver / Hank Aaron Teams format.
Ohio vs Michigan LLWS Finals game Preview
Cameron Thorning — who starred Thursday in Taylor’s 15-6 win over Texas with a double and home run in the same inning — was at it again against Hawaii, getting some revenge of his own. Thorning had a home run to right stolen by a Hawaii outfielder on Wednesday; his blast to right in Saturday’s first inning was uncatchable and gave Michigan’s starting pitcher all the runs he needed.
The Ohio squad — from Hamilton, just north of Cincinnati — lost to Michigan, 9-1, in the final of the Great Lakes regional in Whitestown, Indiana, on Aug. 14, with a berth in the LLWS already locked up. (With no international teams in this year’s tournament, the LLWS features the top two teams from each region.) Ohio then won its opener over Tennessee, 1-0, but fell into the elimination bracket with a 9-0 loss to California on Aug. 22.
Ohio got the win, but advancing will be tough. Their play has been rather inconsistent throughout the tournament in all areas of the game. Ohio will need to tighten it up on Saturday as they face South Dakota. Their opponent hasn’t surrendered a run yet in Williamsport, which has made up for their own offensive woes.
How to watch Little League World Series Finals
Michigan recorded just one hit against Hawaii and apparently took their frustrations out on Texas on Thursday. In 29 plate appearances, Michigan recorded 14 hits, scoring 15 runs, and only striking out twice. Eight players were credited with an RBI, and Michigan was able to overwhelm Texas 15-6 to advance.
It wasn’t the first time in the tournament that Michigan has really turned on the gas. Michigan opened up the Little League World Series with an 8-0 win over Florida. They even had six against Texas when they met in the teams’ second game of the tournament.
The runs-allowed have been well contained when Ethan Van Belle gets the start for Michigan, though the management of the bullpen has been key. Running Van Belle back out there against Hawaii could be dangerous, however. South Dakota has already seen him pitch and could have figured him out.
2021 LLWS Schedule
|Date / Time (Eastern)
|Result
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Ballpark
|August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Hawaii Wins 9-1
|Connecticut
|Hawaii
|Volunteer
|August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Ohio Wins 1-0
|Tennessee
|Ohio
|Lamade
|August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|Nebraska Wins 5-2
|New Jersey
|Nebraska
|Volunteer
|August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|California Wins 10-2
|California
|New Hampshire
|Lamade
|August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Oregon Wins 8-2
|Pennsylvania
|Oregon
|Volunteer
|August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Michigan Wins 8-0
|Florida
|Michigan
|Lamade
|August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|South Dakota Wins 2-0
|South Dakota
|Louisiana
|Volunteer
|August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|Texas Wins 6-0
|Texas
|Washington
|Lamade
|August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|New Hampshire Wins 4-1
|Tennessee
|New Hampshire
|Volunteer
|August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|New Jersey Wins 11-4
|Connecticut
|New Jersey
|Lamade
|August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m.
|Washington Wins 1-0
|Florida
|Washington
|Volunteer
|August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m.
|Louisiana Wins 5-3
|Pennsylvania
|Louisiana
|Lamade
|August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m.
|California Wins 9-0
|California
|Ohio
|Volunteer
|August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m.
|Hawaii Wins 11-3
|Hawaii
|Nebraska
|Lamade
|August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Michigan Wins 6-5
|Michigan
|Texas
|Volunteer
|August 23, 2021 @ 2 p.m.
|South Dakota Wins 3-0
|Oregon
|South Dakota
|Lamade
|August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|Ohio Wins 8-2
|Louisiana
|Ohio
|Volunteer
|August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|Nebraska Wins 3-2
|Washington
|Nebraska
|Lamade
|August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Texas wins 2-1
|Texas
|New Jersey
|Lamade
|August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.
|Oregon Wins 6-1
|New Hampshire
|Oregon
|Lamade
|August 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Ohio Wins 4-3
|Ohio
|New Hampshire
|Volunteer
|August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Texas Wins 10-0
|Nebraska
|Texas
|Lamade
|August 25, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|South Dakota Wins 1-0
|California
|South Dakota
|Volunteer
|August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.
|Hawaii Wins 2-0
|Michigan
|Hawaii
|Lamade
|August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Michigan Wins 15-6
|Texas
|Michigan
|Lamade
|August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m.
|Ohio Wins 4-2
|Ohio
|California
|Lamade
|August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.
Tom Seaver Final
|Ohio
|South Dakota
|Lamade
|August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.
Hank Aaron Final
|Michigan
|Hawaii
|Lamade
|August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.
Consolation
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
Championship Final
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
