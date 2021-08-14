The Dallas Cowboys lost more than just the game in their 19-16 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night. In a lackluster game, they also lost five key players due to injury and that’s not how the Cowboys or their fans wanted a new campaign to start.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore suffered a hyperextended elbow and backup tight end Sean McKeon was carted off the field with an ankle injury. That was followed by Malik Turner (foot), linebacker Anthony Hines (shoulder), and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee).

For the second consecutive game, Dallas struggled offensively. Third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci put the Cowboys ahead on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith after they had been trailing for most of the ball game. Despite the score, DiNucci did little to show why he deserves to be Dak Prescott’s backup over Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush.

Prescott did not play on Friday and has been dealing with a right shoulder sprain that has been preventing him from getting a full workout on the field during training camp.

The Cowboys did little on the offensive end but still were moments away from forcing overtime until Matt Prater’s 47-yard field goal gave the Cardinals the win as time expired.

UP NEXT:

The Cowboys are now 0-2 in the preseason and will face the Houston Texans on August 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

