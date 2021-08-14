It’s a showdown in the Big Apple on Saturday afternoon in the NFL preseason when the New York Giants host the New York Jets at the stadium shared by the two, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey.

Robert Saleh makes his debut as head coach of the Jets, joined at the hip with his new rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The young signal-caller will make his debut as a visitor in what is essentially a home crowd. Together, they’ll take on a Giants team that almost reached the playoffs out of the NFC East in a down year for the division in 2020.

The “Blue Men”’s 6-10 record a year ago doesn’t reflect how close the team was in a number of games against good teams, nor the victories over the Seahawks and eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll look for more consistent play on offense this season.

New York Jets vs. New York Giants NFL Game:

What: New York Jets @ New York Giants

When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

New York Jets vs New York Giants Preseason Preview

Zach Wilson Debuts

Wilson was a controversial pick second-overall in this spring’s NFL draft coming out of BYU, brought in to replace the traded Sam Darnold who was sent packing after three seasons with the Jets. Darnold’s inconsistencies will linger as a warning sign to Wilson as to the fate he too may face if he fails to perform in one of the largest markets in the world.

A rookie, Wilson should see action for the full first quarter as the coaches look to evaluate his in-game decision-making. The NFL is a different speed than the college game, especially compared to the competition that Wilson faced with the Cougars. Scores are good, but the coaches have a checklist of things from practice that they’ll be looking for, which are more important than the stat sheet.

Wilson’s starting role is in no threat, with rather unknowns like Mike White and James Morgan sitting second and third on the depth chart. NFL veteran Josh Johnson will be Wilson’s sounding board between the coaches and the quarterback from the fourth-string spot on the chart, sharing his experiences with the rookie.

Giant Step Forward Needed for Big Blue Offense

The Giants quietly had a top 10 defense in 2020 while playing a number of games really close. Without “roster calling” their first-string, it is safe to say they have a talented unit. Consistent play from the offense is the major task this season, and it doesn’t just rely on Daniel Jones. With the third-year quarterback sitting out of the team’s preseason opener, the rest of the roster will be exposed with Mike Glennon under center.

Without the services of Saquon Barkley once again last season, Jones was second on the team in rushing yards, totaling 423 yards on the ground. Wayne Gallman, who had 682 yards, is no longer with the team. Barkley won’t be playing on Saturday either, so it is a key time for players like Corey Clement and Devontae Booker to show they can make plays.

The receiver position is another one to watch as offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is still looking for playmakers. Only three players caught more than one touchdown in 2020, and no player caught more than three. As a team, the Giants had a team reception rate of just 64 percent.

How to watch New York Jets vs New York Giants Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

New York Jets vs New York Giants live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Giants live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

New York Jets 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 7:30 pm (NFL Sunday Ticket) @ New York Giants

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 4:25 pm (NFL Network) @ Green Bay Packers

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 7:30 pm (NFL Network) vs Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 7:30 pm (NFL Sunday Ticket) vs New York Jets

Week 2: Sunday, August 22nd 1:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Cleveland Browns

Week 3: Sunday, August 29th 6:00 pm (NFL Network) vs New England Patriots

New York Jets vs Giants Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: NY Jets -2.5 (-110) | NY Giants +2.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 34 (-110)

Moneyline: NY Jets -145 | NY Giants +125

Prediction: Giants cover, under 34, Giants win +125

Analysis: Glennon and Wilson may cancel each other out during their time on the field, meaning that any wagers would likely be won or lost with the second and third-string units. Don’t expect a lot of scoring, but the experience of the Giants in addition to being the better team should set them up for the win.

