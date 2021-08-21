When you have sustained success in the NFL as Aaron Rodgers has, it’s no surprise when players who once you become your peers. Such is the case for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson who got to practice this week with his idol Aaron Rodgers in a joint practice between Wilson’s New York Jets and Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers.

Hopefully, Wilson, the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is no longer star-stricken and ready to take the field. Saturday is here, and the Jets (1-0) play the Packers (0-1) in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason at Lambeau Field. The jersey swap can happen later, it’s time for football.

The Jets are coming off of a 12-7 victory over the New York Giants last week in which Wilson was 6 of 9 passing, totaling 63 yards with no interceptions, but no scores either. He’ll look to show off for Rodgers who will be watching from the sidelines. Unexpected to play this preseason, Jordan Love will likely take the field opposite Wilson. Love completed 12 of 17 passes last week for 122 yards and a touchdown in his own NFL debut, a preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers NFL game:

What: New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 4:25 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 4:25 p.m. EST Where: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Preseason preview

Jets Defense Faces Real Test

Wilson’s debut last week for the Jets went pretty well, especially considering that many still may feel the BYU product is ready for the New York lights. He should see extended play on Saturday, possibly playing a full half. While he’ll be the focus, the big thing to watch is going to be the defensive side of the ball.

New head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive coach, and thus his success should really be judged on how his team looks on that side of the ball as Wilson comes along. Starters like Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, and C.J. Mosley got some run last week, but they too could see more time as the season approaches. Limiting the Giants without Daniel Jones to just seven points is one thing, but even the second-string of a contender like the Packers will pose a greater test.

Some Love for Love

The more action that Rodgers allows Love the opportunity to see, the more it looks like Rodgers will be wearing a different jersey in 2022. Sure, this is the preseason, and that has to be considered, but two more games with stat lines like he had last week can make things interesting. Love could show the front office that he has the tools to not necessarily replace the talent of Rodgers but to at least allow the team to move on from the headache he’s become.

If more drives can end in scores on Saturday, that would be a strong step for Love. Seeing extended action last week, one touchdown feels like a bit of a letdown. The secondary for the Jets features some top players in the NFL, and the linebacker corps is nothing to overlook. Love can do big things for his career with a strong outing this weekend.

How to watch New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Football Live Stream in the US

Note: Update this with the pertinent broadcast information which you will have done in the Game Details section above. We will take care of the GamePass link.

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch New York vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

New York Jets 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: New York Jets 12 – New York Giants 7

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st, 4:35 p.m. EST (NFL Network) @ Green Bay Packers

Week 3: Saturday, August 27th, 7:30 p.m. EST (NFL Network) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Houston Texans 26 – Green Bay Packers 7

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st, 4:35 p.m. EST (NFL Network) vs New York Jets

Week 3:Saturday, August 28th, @ 1:00 p.m. EST (NFL Network) @ Buffalo Bills

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Green Bay +3 (-115) | New York -3 (-105)

Over / Under: 30.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Green Bay +130 | New York -150

Prediction: Green Bay covers, Over 30.5, Green Bay +130

Analysis: The Love for Love carries over to the sportsbook as the Packers have the chance to upset the Jets in this preseason matchup. Both of the young quarterbacks understand they need to score, which can lead to points offensively, but also defensively if they try to force throws. Now that Love has some live-action, it’s time to see why Green Bay traded up in the first round for him, and he’s going to show it.

The post New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview