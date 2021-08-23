As a sports fan and writer, I would have never thought there would be a day where the Saints and Jaguars share the problem within their teams. When you look at the Saints, you see a long history of success and a team that was always in title contention with Drew Brees and Sean Payton at the helm. On the Jags side, is a team who made a deep playoff run several years ago with a stout defense and Blake Bortles at QB, but they have been known to be an inconsistent franchise and have had numerous years of turnover.

This season, the problem that both franchises share is their QB1 situation. Throughout the franchises years, the Saints were fortunate enough to have a future HOF QB in Brees, who was a threat for opposing defenses every time he touched the field. Brees would retire this year and now the Saints are posed with a question on who they are going to run outcome Week 1.

After another down season, the Jaguars went through a franchise turnover and got a brand new coaching staff in place. However, there were some bright spots with last year’s starters in Gardner Minshew, James Robinson, DJ Chark, Ronnie Harrison, Josh Allen, and Myles Jack. With a new first-year head coach in place, Urban Meyer made his franchise move by drafting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence who has been deemed as the “next big thing”. Although Lawrence has been given praise by the media, Meyer has given him the starting gig and has been impressed with Minshew. I fully expect Meyer not to disclose who is the starter until were closer to the opening game.

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game

What: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

When: Monday, August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. CT.

Where: Caesars Superdome- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

Winston to start, Hill to play snaps later on

As mentioned above, the Saints are face to face with a QB dilemma and the debate to start either have both good arguments. On Hill’s side, he was given the starting job last year when Brees went down with a injury and was 3-1 as a starter, while averaging about 200 yards passing, 1 TD, 52.8 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD. Hill’s ability to be a weapon as a runner had opposing defenses on their heels, but also limited the rushing attempts from franchise star running back, Alvin Kamara. Winston, coming out of college was known for his ability to search the field with his arm, and was one of the highly prospects coming out of Florida State. Winston would play for Tampa Bay for several years and would put high passing yards and touchdowns, but had a turnover issue. He would ultimately leave the franchise and come to New Orleans and there was a belief he could be a reclamation project under Sean Payton. However, this recent free agency people believe Winston would ultimately leave for a better opportunity since the Saints seemed set to give Hill the reins, but he would resign back with the Saints. Payton has told the media the things he likes about both QB’s and you can see the differences they bring to both offenses.

However, if Winston were given the starting job you would still be able to see Hill on the field being utilized as a swiss-army type player that has him line up as a tight end, wide receiver, and running back.

Urban Meyer’s adjustment to the NFL

Urban Meyer is known for his successful track record in the college football ranks and now he gets the opportunity to excel at the highest level. It should be intriguing to watch how Meyer adjusts from coaching 18-21 year old’s to 21+year old players. There should be a lot of different changes for Meyer as he won’t have to cater to younger individuals and worry about recruiting, but he will be expected to put out results quickly because of his success. Meyer’s first decision will be important to the team as he has stated that he hasn’t made a decision on the QB1 starting job, but if I were to give a prediction he has to give Lawrence the job right away to get him adjusted to the NFL.

How to watch the live stream of the game in the US and Canada

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Preseason Game 1: Saints 14, Ravens 17

Preseason Game 2: MONDAY AUGUST 23 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 7 PM ESPN

Preseason Game 3: SATURDAY AUGUST 28 ARIZONA CARDINALS 7 PM FOX 8

Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Schedule

Preseason Game 1: Browns 23, Jaguars 13

Preseason Game 2: Monday, Aug. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Preseason Game 3: Sunday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m., at Dallas Cowboys (CBS47)

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds:

Spread: Saints -4 (-200), Jaguars +4 (+170)

O/U: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints -200 | +170

