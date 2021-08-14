The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their first NFL season without Drew Brees on the roster since 2006. His absence has created a quarterback battle in training camp, as there was no clear “heir apparent” established. Head coach Sean Payton has said that the preseason games will be used to determine the Week 1 starter. The quarterback competition begins on Saturday against the defense of the Baltimore Ravens.

For Baltimore, Lamar Jackson won’t be taking the field, giving Trace McSorely plenty of time to prepare for his backup role once again this season. To stay climb back atop the AFC North, the Ravens were active this offseason, addressing their shortcomings on offense and defense. Now it’s time to get all of the new pieces integrated during the preseason.

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game:

What: New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens

When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Preseason preview

Saints Offensive Makeover

The quarterback battle is a major focus of the preseason, but so is the state of the rest of the offense that will be tasked with supporting the victor.

Brees was not a mobile quarterback in the way that Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are, more so Hill than Winston. This change is going to impact the way that the offensive line has to block, as the quarterback may take off at any given moment. They’ll need the time to prepare, as will the targets the quarterbacks will be looking for.

Michael Thomas is going to miss the start of the season, which is a big blow to the offense as he recovers from controversial ankle surgery. This means that it will be even more important for guys like Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Tre’Quan Smith, and Marquez Callaway to replace the all-pro.

Plugging in New Pieces

As the Cleveland Browns come up in the division and the Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to drop off, the Ravens knew they needed to make moves during the offseason. Plagued by drops and improved defenses in the AFC North, Baltimore made it a point to remake the offensive line and pick up more receivers, in addition to replacing veterans who left the defense.

The Ravens’ strength is running the ball, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. To bolster this approach, Kevin Zeitler was brought in from the New York Giants and Alejandro Villanueva was taken from the Steelers.

Shoring up the line will help the offense two-fold, as Jackson will have more time to find his receivers, which now include Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman. McSorely will get the first test drive of this new offense, while the attention is more on the pieces around him than the fourth-year quarterback himself.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

New Orleans Saints 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 7:00 pm (NFL Sunday Ticket / WBAL / WVTM) @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Monday, August 23rd 8:00 pm (ESPN) vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 8:00 pm (NFL Network) vs Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 7:00 pm (NFL Sunday Ticket / WBAL / WVTM) vs New Orleans Saints

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 7:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Carolina Panthers

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 6:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Washington Football Team

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: New Orleans +1 (-110) | Baltimore -1 (-110)

Over / Under: 36.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New Orleans +100 | Baltimore -120

Prediction: New Orleans covers, over 36.5, New Orleans wins +100

Analysis: When a team is in a quarterback competition, it is safe to assume that both parties are going to bring their best effort. Because McSorely isn’t going to supplant Jackson, the Ravens are more likely using Saturday’s game just to get full-speed repetitions. Offensively and defensively both teams can produce scores, as well as on offense. If there’s a preseason game to see a lot of scoring, it’s this one.

