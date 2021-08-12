Thursday night in the NFL preseason, two of the league’s top defensive minds square off; the New England Patriots host the Washington Football Team inside Gillette Stadium.

Washington looks to build upon their return to the playoffs after winning the NFC East last season. The Patriots, meanwhile, look to rebound back into the postseason after failing to qualify for the first time since 2008.

Patriots vs Washington NFL game:

What: Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots

Washington Football Team @ New England Patriots When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusettes

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusettes TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Patriots vs Washington Preseason preview



Mac Jones Era

Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP who has reached the Super Bowl, but even he couldn’t fill the void left by Tom Brady last summer. Newton will likely see the field this season under center, but all eyes will be on rookie Mac Jones, especially on Thursday.

The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones is the true heir apparent to the Patriot’s dynasty. Jones was coached at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban, a close friend of New England’s head coach, Bill Belichick.

Sporting the number 10, Jones will likely be the second quarterback to take the field on Thursday, following Newton. He should, however, see a full quarter of action in his Patriots debut.

Washington QB Question

The direction at signal-caller is clear for New England as they usher in a new era. Like Newton last year, Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to play the role of bridge quarterback for Washington. The 16-year veteran should start the game to get repetitions with the offense, but shouldn’t play long.

Boasting one of the most talented defensive units in the NFL, Washington needs to get the offense figured out if they want to make a real postseason push. Alex Smith returned from his gruesome leg injury to lead Washington to the division title last year but lost 31-23 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round in January.

With Fitzpatrick cemented in the starting role, the quarterback of the future is still up for grabs. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are listed as the second and third-string signal-callers respectively for Washington. Neither pops off the page, but they could earn their shot with solid performances this preseason.

How to Patriots vs Washington Football Live Stream in the US



The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

Washington vs Patriots live streams in the Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Washington Football Team 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Thursday, August 12th 7:30pm(NFL Network/NBC) @ New England Patriots

Week 2: Friday, August 20th 8:00pm (NFL Network/NBC) vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 6:00pm (NFL Network/NBC) vs Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Thursday, August 12 vs. Washington Football Team 7:30 PM CBS/WBZ

Week 2: Thursday, August 19 @ Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM CBS/WBZ

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 @ New York Giants 6:00 PM

Washington Football Team vs Patriots Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: New England -1 (-110) | Washington +1 (-110)

Over / Under: 38 (-110)

Moneyline: New England -120 | Washington +100

Prediction: New England covers, Under 38, New England -120

Analysis: The problem with wagers on the preseason is that there isn’t a set rule for when the back-ups will come in. Still, the common denominator whether the first string is on the field or the third-string is the coaching staff. From this position, New England has a clear advantage. Expect the Patriots’ depth to outperform that of Washington.

