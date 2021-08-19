It’s a rematch of Super Bowl LII, but the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t near the level of title contention that they were just four seasons ago.

Tom Brady is gone, and there’s no Nick Foles or Doug Pederson drawing up a Philly Special. Still, the first-string units for both teams will take the field when the two teams face-off on Thursday night in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Cam Newton will get the start for New England (1-0) while Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles (0-1) starters. Don’t expect them to play much more than the first quarter, however, as many teams seem hesitant to give their signal-callers much run this August.

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game:

What: New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles When: Thursday, August 29, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

Thursday, August 29, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Lincoln Financial Stadium – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Stadium – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Preview

The Tight End Position is Stocked Once Again in New England

The quarterback battle in Foxborough is being downplayed by Bill Belichick following the professional debut of Mac Jones; rest assured that the Patriots rookie has a real chance to unseat former NFL MVP Newton at some point this season.

It’s fair to say that New England lacked real weapons last season in Newton’s first season with the team. Sure, Tom Brady did more with less, but to suggest that Newton is on the same level as the seven-time champion is an insult to Brady’s greatness. Belichick seemed to recognize this, and whether to benefit Jones or Newton nonetheless restocked the team’s skill positions, adding talented tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, as well as wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The tight end position has been one of prominence in the Patriots’ offense for the last decade, previously anchored by Rob Gronkowski. Injuries have kept Henry off the practice field, but he returned this week. Smith too dealt with an ankle issue this week. Still, both could see the field Thursday night, allowing fans to get a real glimpse at how Newton fits in Foxborough with the first-string.

Eagles Wide Reiver Depth Chart

Like the Patriots, the Eagles lacked weapons in 2020, a continuation from 2019, only this time it resulted in a first-to-worst drop in the division. The fall-off led to the end of both Wentz and Doug Pederson’s careers in the City of Brotherly Love. With Hurts under center, the Eagles addressed the receiver need somewhat, selecting DeVonta Smith out of Alabama in the spring.

Already number-one on the depth chart, Smith provides the Eagles with a top weapon above 2020 first-round pick Jalen Regor. Smith is still recovering from an MCL sprain at training camp and while there’s a chance he suits up on Thursday, it’s unlikely he plays. This provides the team a great opportunity to evaluate the rest of the position group behind him.

Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham would be the assumed third and fourth-string receivers, but those spots are usually far from locked. With the NFC East rather up for grabs unless the Dallas Cowboys are able to run away with it now that Dak Prescott is back, Philadelphia needs to be sure they’re properly loaded to make a run for it. Thursday night can be big.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Football Live Stream in the US

Note: Update this with the pertinent broadcast information which you will have done in the Game Details section above. We will take care of the GamePass link.

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Philadelphia vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Philadelphia Football Team 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers 24 – Philadelphia Eagles 16

Week 2: Thursday, August 19th 8:00 pm (NFL Network) vs New England Patriots

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 7:30 pm (NFL Network) @ New York Jets

New England Patriots 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Washington Football Team 13 – New England Patriots 22

Week 2: Thursday, August 19th 7:30 pm (NFL Network) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: Sunday, August 29th 6:00 pm (NFL Network) @ New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: New England -1 (-110) | Philadelphia +1 (-110)

Over / Under: 38 (-110)

Moneyline: New England -120 | Philadelphia +100

Prediction: New England covers, Under 38, New England -120

Analysis: The starters are back for both teams, but don’t expect them to push the pace too hard. This close to the season, the goal for both teams is to get out of the first quarter injury-free. Still, New England looks prepared to beat the Eagles in this preseason matchup with Jones under center for likely the second and third quarter against Joe Flacco. The real number to watch on this one, if you can find it, is the over/under on how many references the broadcast makes to the Super Bowl LII.

The post New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview