The 2021-2022 NBA Schedule has just been released for the San Antonio Spurs. After a few shortened seasons due to the pandemic, teams will finally be back to playing 82 games.

While we’ll further break down the schedule in the future, let’s take a quick look at some notable home matchups fans should circle on their calendars.

October 26th vs The Los Angeles Lakers

Every time the Lakers roll into town, an entertaining matchup soon follows. With only 3 games leading to this game, the new-look Spurs will have their work cut out for them competing against one of the older and more experienced rosters in the league. Win or lose, however, downtown San Antonio will be buzzing.

January 12th vs The Houston Rockets

The first division match-up between two in-state rivals that now have somewhat clear competitive timelines, both have exciting young cores to get behind. With about a quarter of the season done at this point, both teams might find themselves near each other in the Southwest Division standings. Look for this to be a game that goes down to the wire that’ll lead to some refreshing much-needed bragging rights between both franchises fanbases.

January 21st vs The Brooklyn Nets

Not only is this Patty Mills‘ homecoming, but this might in fact be Patty’s last game in San Antonio as a whole. With plenty of star power on the opposing side to be entertained by, that Friday evening match up should be one for the ages

Project Spurs’ own Josh Paredes also highlighted other homecoming dates for the 2020 Spurs roster.

Reunion tour dates at AT&T Center:

Rudy Gay: 12/27/21 @ 8:30 pm ET

Patty Mills: 1/21/22 @ 8:30 pm ET

DeMar DeRozan: 1/28/22 @ 8:30 pm ET pic.twitter.com/CJGWZHguIb — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) August 20, 2021

The Spurs will tip off their season on October 20, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET at home against the Orlando Magic.

