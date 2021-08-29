The MotoGP season is 11 races deep and Pol Espargaro has yet to finish to get a win, let alone finish on the podium. If he’s going to at Sunday’s Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, he’s likely going to have to hold off this season’s point-leader Fabio Quartararo.

British motorcycle Grand Prix Race Info:

Venue: Silverstone Circuit

When: 29 August, 8:00 AM ET (2pm local time)

Laps: 28

It’s been three weeks since the Frenchman’s last victory and two weeks since his last podium. That’s all to say that he’s due for a return, and his first win at the British GP would be quite the way to do it.

2021 British MotoGp Race Preview



After the pandemic forced the GP schedule to miss Silverstone last year, the racers return and the pavement once again rumbles.

It was Alex Rins who took the top finish in 2019 ahead of Marc Marquez and Monster Energy Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi in a narrow victory.

The Monster Energy Yamaha team is now headlined by Quartararo who has moved on from his old team Petronas who he was with at the time. Quartararo didn’t even finish the first lap that year, despite dry conditions.

Rins’ victory in 2019 came despite Marquez posting the fastest lap time at Silverstone that year. Starting in 10th position on Sunday, Rins would pull off quite a feat. Marquez is ahead of him starting in fifth, and would also be impressive if he got the victory.

Bagnaia is much more likely to get run away with the win, starting at second in the polls. If he could secure a first-place finish at Silverstone would do wonders to pull him closer to Quartararo in the standings. A win would simultaneously help him in separating from his tie with Joan Mir.

How to watch the 2021 British MotoGP Online from anywhere?



Starting grid for MotoGP at Silverstone

Front row: 1. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 1min 58.889sec, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:58.911, 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:58.925

2nd row: 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1:59.074, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1:59.086, 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:59.273

3rd row: 7. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:59.368, 8. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1:59.531, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:59.579

4th row: 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:59.639, 11. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1:59.763, 12. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1:59.977

About Silverstone Circuit

Featuring two quick straightaways and two major turns, the all-time lap record at Silverstone Circuit is 1’58.168 set by Marquez in 2019, which was nearly eclipsed by Espargaro in qualifying on Saturday.

An event venue in addition to hosting races, Silverstone made history in 1950, hosting the first Formula 1 Grand Prix championship race. For the bikes, it’s 20 high-speed laps around the English track at speeds reaching 179 km/h (111 mph).

