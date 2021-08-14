Kicking off the NFL preseason action on Saturday, August 14 are the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

For the Bears, fans are looking forward to the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields as the team looks to return to the playoffs after squeaking in last year with an 8-8 record. The Miami Dolphins missed the postseason despite a 10-6 record, and look to take the next step with Tua Tagovailoa on offense, and their strong defense.

Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears NFL game:

What: Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. EST Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears Preseason Preview

Tua’s Time to Shine

Head Coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins staff were hesitant to stick with rookie Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 after he was cleared to play from his hip injury sustained in college. In 10 games, he finished the season with a 6-3 record, 1,814 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Though he started the majority of the season, Ryan Fitzpatrick still made three appearances with significant playing time after Tagovailoa took over.

With Fitzpatrick now with the Washington Football Team, Tagovailoa just needs to hold off Jacoby Brissett, and he’ll do it with strong play; Saturday afternoon is the perfect time to cement his position. Can he dominate the NFL as he once did the NCAA?

Head Coaching Concerns for Chicago

Matt Nagy is on the hot seat, and he had a lot riding on the combination of veteran Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. An offensive mind, Nagy struggled to find convincing success the last two seasons with former second-overall selection Mitch Trubisky, forcing a change in direction under center.

Dalton is the presumed starter, with experience serving over the advantage of talent, the latter assumed to belong to Fields. In a division that can be tough to win on any given year, the Bears don’t need to make the playoffs to save Nagy’s job, though it wouldn’t hurt. How Fields develops will be key, as well as how the head coach maintains the rest of the team in a season of change. Such impact should be noticeable in the preseason for a coach fighting to earn his keep.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 1:00 PM (NFL Network) @ Chicago Bears

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 7:00 PM (NFL Network) vs

Week 3: Sunday, August 29th 2:00 PM (NFL Network)@ Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 1:00 PM (NFL Network) vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 1:00 PM (NFL Network) vs Buffalo Bills

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 7:00 PM (NFL Network) @ Tennessee Titans

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Miami +3.5 (-110) | Chicago -3.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 37 (-110)

Moneyline: Miami +160 | Chicago -190

Prediction: Miami covers, under 37, Miami wins

Analysis: In one of the better depth matchups of the early preseason, the Bears are three-deep at the quarterback position with experience, the Dolphins are two-deep, which is likely why Chicago is favored. Thing is, however, that the Dolphins have the ability to get out to an early lead that the Bears can’t reach. Games have been pretty low scores so far, and this matchup doesn’t look to be the one to open things up. The Dolphins have some business to take care of.

