After thirty matches played across the United States, two teams with tremendous resumes will now battle it out for the title. Mexico and the United States have had an up and down journey in this tournament. After drawing against Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico never looked back, paving the way to a final with a mix of beautiful goals and solid defending.

What: Mexico vs United States

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Sunday, August 1st, 2021, 7:30 P.M.

TV Broadcast: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: PremiumTV

The “C” team of the United States has been impressive and has shown that they can pull out scrappy wins in big games. Mexico won the last edition of this tournament after Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute.

The World will be watching as one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports takes center stage. Mexico will also be heading to an Olympic semifinal in men’s football as they take on Brazil. With an almost full strength squad, Mexico will look to claim yet another Gold Cup title and make it two in a row.

Mexico vs USA Final Match Preview

Considered the heavy favorites coming into the tournament, El Tri were always expecting to get to this stage. A team that is nearly full strength, only missing the likes of Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, and Diego Llanez. Despite missing these players, Mexico have not missed a beat. Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona have been lighting it up, scoring big goals and providing plenty of service to Rogelio Funes Mori. Edson Alvarez has done a brilliant job at holding midfielder and has kept attacking players in check. Mexico has had some scares so far, especially in their last match against Canada, when they conceded for the first time in the tournament. It took a 109th minute winner from Herrera to send Mexico to another final. The question here is will Mexico avenge their Nations League Final loss against their bitter rivals?

It is well known that the United States has not put out their strongest team by any means. However, these players have surprised everyone watching, and we have also been introduced to some new faces. Players like Shaquell Moore, James Sands, and Gianluca Busio have made serious cases for an inclusion on the World Cup Qualifying squad later this year. Matthew Hoppe may even take the position as striker as he keeps producing moments of magic in this tournament. The only concerning thing about this team is the lack of depth at the back. Will the USA be able to keep Corona and others in check? If they can do this and be clinical with the chances they are given, They could pull off a major upset once again.

Fox Sports and Unimas are the official broadcasters of the Concacaf Gold Cup. These may require subscriptions or contracts, which may be unavailable in some areas. That’s why we recommend PremiumTV for sports and entertainment anywhere and any time. For $9.99, You can watch the entirety of the Gold Cup as well as USA vs. Mexico live stream online

Predicted Line ups

USMNT: Turner, Vines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Busio, Acosta, Lletget, Hoppe, Dike, Arriola.

Mexico: Talavera, Gallardo, Moreno, Salcedo, Herrera, Alvarez, Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Corona, Pineda, Funes Mori.

USA VS Mexico Football History



Historically, Mexico has been one of the strongest teams in the region, qualifying for the past seven FIFA World Cups. El Trí also participated in the FIFA Confederations Cup on seven occasions (1995, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2005, 2013 and 2017) and won the 1999 edition of the tournament, which it also hosted.

It has also won the Concacaf Gold Cup a record eight times (the U.S. has six confederation titles), with the last victory coming in 2019, following a 1-0 win against the USMNT in the final.

MEXICO MANAGER

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol unveiled Gerardo “Tata” Martino as its newest head coach on Jan. 7, 2019, replacing interim manager Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti. Since taking over Mexico, Martino has led El Trí to a 27-3-5 record, which includes guiding the team to the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup title, last month’s Nations League Final and Sunday’s Gold Cup decider.

