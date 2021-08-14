An NFL preseason-filled Saturday concludes on the West Coast with the inter-city showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams inside the new SoFi Stadium. After COVID-19 restrictions last season prevented fans from attending games at SoFi, Saturday night will be the first live football played for in front of an audience under the roof.

The Chargers are high on second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, and with great expectations for him this year, have elected to sit him out of the preseason opener. For the Rams, head coach Sean McVay has said that offseason acquisition Matthew Stafford won’t be playing in the preseason either. This sets up a starting matchup of John Wolford for the Rams against Chase Daniel for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game:

What: Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 10:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 10:00 p.m. EST Where: SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, California

SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Preseason Preview

Re-Charged Season for Talented Chargers

Outside of a 45-0 beatdown at the hands of the New England Patriots last season, the Chargers didn’t lose a game by more than 10 points. They also played the Kansas City Chiefs well in both matchups in 2020, losing in overtime in Week 1 and ending the season with a 38-21 victory in Arrowhead Stadium over a Chad Henne-led Chiefs team.

Along the way last year, Herbert broke the record for passing touchdowns by a rookie (31), despite starting the season behind Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart. Feeling good on offense, the Chargers found a steal using their second-round draft pick on defense, selecting Asante Samuel Jr. at cornerback to pair with Derwin James in the secondary.

The defense was an inconsistent point for the team last year, holding teams to the ninth-fewest yards through the air, but allowing the 11th-most touchdown passes. The squad was near the middle of the league in defending against the run. New head coach Staley has his work cut out, and there’s a lot of opportunity for athletes playing in the preseason for his team.

Chargers QB Question

The Los Angeles Rams are struggling to get back to the Super Bowl, and they’re making big moves to do so. One such effort was the decision to trade Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the big-armed Stafford.

One of the top defenses last season, the Rams did lose some key pieces. John Johnson III in the secondary and Troy Hill who made key plays down the stretch at cornerback, both went to the Cleveland Browns, leaving big voids. That’s a big unit to watch, especially with the offense likely to look different with Stafford in control.

The offense for the Rams still needs playmakers to step up. The loss of Cam Akers for the season is a hit to the backfield. This is the time for a couple of guys to make a name for themselves and earn a shot to contribute this season.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Rams live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 10:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Sunday, August 22nd 7:30 pm (NFL Network) vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 10:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 10:00 pm (NFL Network) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: Sunday, August 21st 10:00 pm (NFL Network) vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 9:05 pm (NFL Network) @ Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Rams +3.5 (-110) | Chargers -3.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 32.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rams +160 | Chargers -190

Prediction: Rams cover, under 32.5, Rams win +160

Analysis: With Herbert and Stafford both out the Wolford / Daniel matchup should give the edge to Wolford. He stepped in well for Goff last season with the playoffs on the line and should be more comfortable in his situation than Daniel. The Rams’ defense too should be better equipped and coached than the Chargers’.

