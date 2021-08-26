The 2021 Little League World Series is down to its final six teams, and after Thursday, August 26, the semi-final will be set. South Dakota and Hawaii have already earned their spot in the final four, each the lone undefeated team left in their championship bracket. It all continues from Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Texas vs Michigan LLWS Preview – 3 p.m. EST



For the second time at the tournament, Texans and Michigan will face each other but this time it is an elimination game. In their previous matchup, thanks to a two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. Michigan got the victory 6-5 on Monday. This time, however, it’s win or go home.

On the line is an opportunity to advance to the semi-final, where they’ll face South Dakota. However, that isn’t much of a reward. South Dakota has reached their perfect 3-0 record without allowing a single run in Williamsport.

Texas knows a thing or two about runs after they hung 10 on Nebraska on Wednesday to keep their World Series hopes alive. The 10-0 victory was the first run-rule of this year’s tournament after Texas scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Nebraska forfeited the final frame to end the game.

Michigan doesn’t have near the momentum that Texas has, falling 2-0 to Hawaii on Wednesday, ending their undefeated tournament run that included an impressive 8-0 win over Florida in their first game. Nothing against Michigan, it was just a strong defensive display from Hawaii. Despite only three strikeouts and no walks, Michigan recorded just a single hit in 19 plate appearances. Their pitchers did well, combining for 10 strikeouts and just one walk, allowing two runs on four hits.

Ohio vs California LLWS Preview – 7 p.m. EST



Another pair of teams that have seen each other already before, Ohio is surely looking for revenge on California in their elimination game on Thursday. The kids from Cali defeated Ohio 9-0 on Sunday in the second game of the tournament for each team. The top of the order was strong for California in that one with the first four batters combining for six runs on six hits, drawing three walks as well.

In a battle of two undefeateds on Wednesday, California’s lineup was stunned by South Dakota’s Gavin Weir. The young left nearly pitched a perfect game, striking out 14 batters in six innings of work. His lone mistake was walking Gibson Turner in the first inning with two outs. California lost the game 1-0 as Turner had a strong day on the mound himself, striking out eight and walking just one. His lone run surrendered was in the first inning.

California appears to be the most complete team between these two. A victory would earn them another shot at South Dakota in the semi-finals. Never discount a team with something to prove though, especially with a shot at revenge. This should be a good game to watch.

2021 LLBW Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Result Team 1 Team 2 Ballpark August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Hawaii Wins 9-1 Connecticut Hawaii Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Ohio Wins 1-0 Tennessee Ohio Lamade August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Nebraska Wins 5-2 New Jersey Nebraska Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m. California Wins 10-2 California New Hampshire Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Oregon Wins 8-2 Pennsylvania Oregon Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Michigan Wins 8-0 Florida Michigan Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Wins 2-0 South Dakota Louisiana Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Texas Wins 6-0 Texas Washington Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m. New Hampshire Wins 4-1 Tennessee New Hampshire Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m. New Jersey Wins 11-4 Connecticut New Jersey Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m. Washington Wins 1-0 Florida Washington Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Louisiana Wins 5-3 Pennsylvania Louisiana Lamade August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m. California Wins 9-0 California Ohio Volunteer August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m. Hawaii Wins 11-3 Hawaii Nebraska Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Michigan Wins 6-5 Michigan Texas Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 2 p.m. South Dakota Wins 3-0 Oregon South Dakota Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Ohio Wins 8-2 Louisiana Ohio Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Nebraska Wins 3-2 Washington Nebraska Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Texas wins 2-1 Texas New Jersey Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. Oregon Wins 6-1 New Hampshire Oregon Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Ohio Wins 4-3 Ohio New Hampshire Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Texas Wins 10-0 Nebraska Texas Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Wins 1-0 California South Dakota Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. Hawaii Wins 2-0 Michigan Hawaii Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Texas Michigan Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. Ohio California Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.

Tom Seaver Final TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron Final TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.

Consolation TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.

Championship Final TBA TBA Lamade

