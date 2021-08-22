Liverpool returned to Anfield for the first time in the 2021-22 Premier League season and blanked Burnley 2-0 to stay perfect in the young season.

The home side started the match off with a plethora of mistakes but in the 17th minute, Diogo Jota put Liverpool up with a shot that found the perfect angle past Burnley’s keeper. And from there, Liverpool would control the rest of the match.

Mohamed Salah nearly put the hosts up two goals but he was flagged offsides and the possession was lost as the 1-0 score remained intact going into the second half.

Liverpool seemed exhausted on the defensive end as Burnley took control of the first 10 minutes in the second half. Sadio Mané attempted to put the hosts up two goals in the 57th minute but Burnley’s defenders did enough to pressure Mane and send the ball out for a goal kick.

In the 69th minute, Mane found redemption as he received the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold and put the ball into the net, doubling the lead for the Reds.

The victory for Liverpool is their second on the young campaign and they still have not conceded a goal through two matches. Meanwhile, their offense continues to be red-hot, scoring five goals in two matches.

UP NEXT:

Liverpool (2-0-0) faces Chelsea (1-1-0) next Saturday.

Burnley (0-0-2) will play Leeds United next Sunday.

