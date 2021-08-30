After weeks of trash talking and a contentious fight week, the time has finally come for YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley start time

PPV start time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT Paul-Woodley main event: Midnight ET

Midnight ET Watch on FightPass.app

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing card will take place Sunday, Aug. 29. The pay-per-view broadcast on Showtime is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Paul and Woodley are expected to make their ring walks around midnight ET after the four undercard fights have finished.

The undefeated Paul will look to go 4-0 and collect his fourth consecutive knockout against an opponent who is unlike his previous three foes, all of whom were striking novices.

Woodley is making his boxing debut after an MMA career that included him holding the UFC welterweight championship from 2016-19. The 39-year-old has fallen on hard times as of late, going 0-4 in his final four fights with the organization. He’ll step into the ring vs. Paul with that wealth of fighting experience and better striking credentials than Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib.

A college wrestler at the University of Missouri in the mid-2000s, made his Octagon debut in 2012, compiling a 19-7-1 record in those nine years. Nicknamed “The Chosen One”, Woodley had a 4-1-1 record in UFC welterweight title fights, sitting atop the division from 2016 – 2019. After losing his last four consecutive fights, since losing his title to Kamaru Usman, Woodley saw the writing on the wall and his contract with the UFC expired in April of 2021. Woodley had helped Askren train for the April boxing match against Paul.

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul Boxing Odds

A more specialized boxer than Woodley, Paul at -150 is the odds favorite to win the exhibition per BetMGM for a three-way result. Woodley isn’t a large underdog, however, at just +125 and is an enticing wager. With Paul finishing his first three bouts by knockout, the odds of a tie are at a far-out +2000.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via 7th round TKO (3:00)

Daniel Dubois vs. Jose Cusumano

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36 & 40-36)

