Four teams have already been eliminated from the 2021 Little League World Series (LLWS), and by the end of Tuesday, only half of the field of 16 teams will remain. Fighting to stay in the tournament yet are Texas, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Oregon. Each team will start the day at 1-1 in the double-elimination format.

Competing in two division groups, the Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron Championship Teams, the 16 little league teams will combine to play 30 games over just 10 days, culminating in the Little League World Series Championship game.

Texas vs New Jersey Preview

Texas opened their LLWS play with a 6-0 win over Washington following a weather delay on Friday. With a 1-0 lead entering the top of the sixth and final frame, the floodgates opened to the tune of five runs, all with two outs against the team already.

The Texas offense kept humming on Monday afternoon as they took a 5-0 lead midway through the second inning. Thanks to some great discipline at the plate, the team picked up four walks and four hits, quickly working deep into a second time around the batting order. Everything changed, however, when Michigan’s Cameron Thorning belted a grand slam in the bottom of the inning. Two more runs for Michigan in the bottom of the fifth spelled disaster for Texas.

Momentum has worked the opposite way for Texas’ Tuesday opponent, as New Jersey rebounded from a first-game loss to Nebraska to overwhelm Connecticut 11-4 in the losers’ bracket on Saturday. Facing a 4-3 deficit entering the bottom of the fifth inning of their elimination game, New Jersey recorded a grand slam of their own off the bat of Joey DiMeo that accounted for four of the team’s eight runs that inning.

A pair of teams that have already pulled off big late innings is a must-watch from start to finish.

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream



New Hampshire vs Oregon Preview

Pitching was New Hampshire’s ultimate downfall in their first game of the tournament against California, as the team’s arms accounted for eight walks and seven earned runs. Two hit-by-pitches did nothing to help matters either. Their second game, however, was a much different story against Tennessee in an elimination game.

Tristan Lucier pitched a strong five innings against Tennessee, recording 10 strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits. Against California, Lucier didn’t last a full inning in relief, struggling with his command just to get two outs. With three days’ rest, he could be ready to go again; Lucier may get the start with the chance to keep his team’s hopes for a championship alive.

Oregon benefitted from a really sloppy fourth inning defensively from Pennsylvania in their tournament opener. Conversely, they didn’t get any help from South Dakota as they lost their winners’ bracket game 3-0. In 18 at-bats on Monday, Oregon recorded just one hit off of Maddux Munson. In a quality defensive game from both teams, the only mistake made in six innings really came in the fifth. It was the three-run home run surrendered by Ben Robertson, pitching in relief of Chase Kelly.

The game between New Hampshire and Oregon has the making of an intriguing pitchers’ duel.

2021 Little League World Series Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Result Team 1 Team 2 Ballpark August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Hawaii Wins 9-1 Connecticut Hawaii Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Ohio Wins 1-0 Tennessee Ohio Lamade August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Nebraska Wins 5-2 New Jersey Nebraska Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m. California Wins 10-2 California New Hampshire Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Oregon Wins 8-2 Pennsylvania Oregon Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Michigan Wins 8-0 Florida Michigan Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Wins 2-0 South Dakota Louisiana Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Texas Wins 6-0 Texas Washington Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m. New Hampshire Wins 4-1 Tennessee New Hampshire Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m. New Jersey Wins 11-4 Connecticut New Jersey Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m. Washington Wins 1-0 Florida Washington Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Louisiana Wins 5-3 Pennsylvania Louisiana Lamade August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m. California Wins 9-0 California Ohio Volunteer August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m. Hawaii Wins 11-3 Hawaii Nebraska Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Michigan Wins 6-5 Michigan Texas Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 2 p.m. South Dakota Wins 3-0 Oregon South Dakota Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Louisiana Ohio Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Washington Nebraska Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Texas New Jersey Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. New Hampshire Oregon Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. TBA TBA Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 5 p.m. California South Dakota Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. Michigan Hawaii Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.

Tom Seaver Final TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron Final TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.

Consolation TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.

Championship Final TBA TBA Lamade

