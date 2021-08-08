The night after the United States defeated France in the gold medal game in basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it’s the USA against France in The Octagon of the UFC for Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

The two top-ranked contenders will battle for a shot to challenge or the heavyweight belt; Lewis (25-7-0) enters the bout as the second-ranked challenger to division champion Francis Ngannou. Gane (9-0-0) is just behind, ranked third.

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane LIVE



Gane’s nickname “Bon Gamin” translates from his native French to mean “Good Kid” in English. At 31 years old, “kid” may no longer accurately describe the 6’3” 245-pound fighter, he sure is good.

Since making his debut in The Octagon in August 2019, Gane has quickly made a name for himself. Gane secured a second-round knock-out victory over Junior Dos Santos at UFC 256 in December. The Frenchman has been on a roll, winning consecutive Fight Night main events by unanimous decision in five rounds against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and, most recently, Alexander Volkov. With a 9-0 professional record, Gane is 5-0 in the UFC, but he hasn’t faced anyone like Lewis.

Where Gane can win on the ground or with his fists, Lewis, dubbed “The Black Beast”, is all power. Of his 25 professional wins, 20 have come by way of knockout, with just one submission. Since making his debut in Octagon in 2014, Lewis has fought nearly every “who’s who”s in the heavyweight division. Some of his resume victories include Roy “Country Boy” Nelson in 2016 and a 2018 decision-win over Ngannou at UFC 226.

Lewis is riding a four-fight win streak and hopes that momentum can keep building toward a title shot after losing in his 2018 opportunity against Daniel Cormier. At 6’2”, Lewis is an inch shorter than Gane and is at a two-inch reach disadvantage as well. Lewis typically carries 15 more pounds to drive his power.

UFC 265 Live Stream: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane



UFC 265 is being carried on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The main card is available as a pay-per-view event. Available in a number of different countries, access to all of the event’s fights, or the event itself may not be available in all countries, especially streaming. For this, we recommend you check out FightPass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC 265 event without channel flipping or needing a VPN.

NUNES FIGHT CANCELLED

As strong as the main event of Lewis vs Gane is, the fight card for UFC 265 was supposed to feature one of the sport’s best talents, Amanda Nunes, in a title defense.

The two-time champion tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, thus canceling the scheduled bantamweight bout against challenger Julianna Pena. Rather than taking on another fight, Pena (11-4-0) will have to wait until possibly December for her shot at Nunes (21-4-0). Pena is currently ranked fifth in the bantamweight standings.

MAIN CARD W/ ODDS

Event Opponent 1 (Record/Odds) Opponent 2 (Record/Odds) Weight Class Main Event – Interim Title Bout Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) / +270 Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) / -350 Heavyweight Co-Main Event Jose Aldo (28-7-0) / -140 Pedro Munhoz (19-5-0, 1 NC) / +120 Bantamweight Main Card Michael Chiesa (18-4-0) / -105 Vicente Luque (20-7-1) / -115 Welterweight Main Card Tecia Torres (11-5-0) / -145 Angela Hill (13-9-0) / +125 Women’s Strawweight Main Card Song Yadong (16-5-1) / +105 Casey Kenney (16-3-1) / -125 Bantamweight

