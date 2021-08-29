As the final Sunday of the NFL preseason begins, so too does the last chance for 27 players to make rosters as teams trim their squads from 80 men to the required 53. With the cut deadline looming on Tuesday, a number of players on the field between the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) are looking to justify with their performance why they should make the roster. It should make for some quality football from these two former in-state opponents.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game:

What: Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers When: Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. EST Where: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

With the 49ers starting job Garoppolo’s to lose, rookie Trey Lance could make the last statement of his own to show he deserves to be QB1, but what will that take? This story, as well as the Raiders’ backup quarterback job, will draw most of the eyes to the game where the other guys on the field are the real story.

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Preseason preview

Get Out Healthy

What the team does for depth at the wide receiver position is important and all, as are the depth battles up and down the roster. For the 49ers, however, the biggest thing to watch is how healthy the team leaves their final preseason game. It is said that seasons can’t be won in the preseason, but they can be lost due to the injuries that can take place. Given their recent track record, such would be San Francisco’s luck.

Since joining the 49ers in 2017 via trade, Garopollo has played just one complete season. It was in 2019, and he helped lead the team to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. He has yet to put together another season where he can stay on the field for at least 10 games. Injuries have also impacted the defensive side of the ball too, where Nick Bosa was carted off of the field early last season with an ACL injury.

Even the guys that get cut on Sunday may end up playing for San Francisco at some point in this season. Injuries are a part of the game, but they seem to be hitting the Bay Area harder than most other teams. The real victory on Sunday would be getting out unscathed.

Defensive Execution

Not wanting to risk anything in the preseason, Gruden has sat his first-string players and a number of his second-stringers too through the first two games, and will presumably do the same on Sunday. Nathan Peterman has taken all of the snaps in the games this month, with inconsistent performances, despite two wins.

Last season, Las Vegas was among the league’s worst on rush defense, and the front office put in major work on that side of the ball with some big-name signings. The names, however, are representative of some players that are coming off of some down years. One such name is Solomon Thomas who will play against his former team on Sunday.

Taken third overall by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thomas’ production was declining in recent years. An injury last season caused the 49ers to let him sign elsewhere. Thomas looks to rebound his career with Las Vegas and will do so under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley who is known for building strong lines. How Thomas and the rest of the Raiders’ defense executes their assignments against a run-heavy offense like the 49ers is something to watch.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Football Live Stream in the US

Note: Update this with the pertinent broadcast information which you will have done in the Game Details section above. We will take care of the GamePass link.

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Las Vegas vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, a one-time payment based no-contract platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks 7 – Las Vegas Raiders 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders 17 – Los Angeles Rams 16

Week 3: Sunday, August 29th @ 4:00 p.m. EST (NFL Network) @ San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs 19 – San Francisco 49ers 16

Week 2: San Francisco 49ers 15 – Los Angeles Chargers 10

Week 3: Sunday, August 29th @ 4:00 p.m. EST (NFL Network) vs Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: San Francisco -5.5 (-110) | Las Vegas +5.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 35.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Francisco -235 | Las Vegas +190

Prediction: Las Vegas covers, Under 35.5, Las Vegas +190

Analysis: The under feels safe here, as neither of the teams’ previous contests this preseason has reached 36 points and only one got really close (35). Expect this game to largely be a battle of the third and fourth strings. The Raiders’ depth and experience this preseason is enough to get them the edge in this one. Las Vegas covers and gets the win.

The post Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview