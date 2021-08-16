The San Antonio Spurs’ Las Vegas Summer League journey came to an end Monday, with the team losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Summer League over, there will be six weeks before training camp opens next month on September 28. Here are some dates to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Jock Landale and Bryn Forbes Official Signings

The last two free agents the Spurs haven’t officially signed are Jock Landale and Bryn Forbes. Now that the Spurs have added Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, Thaddeus Young, and Al-Farouq Aminu to the team, the Landale and Forbes signings should be the teams next official moves.

Once Landale and Forbes sign, the team will have 17 players on the roster.

Keita Bates-Diop in Restricted Free Agency

Keita Bates-Diop remains a restricted free agent and so far, it seems the Spurs would like to have him back next season on another two-way contract if he accepts the qualifying offer.

How do we know this? On August 13, the Spurs had the chance to pull the qualifying offer without Bates-Diop’s permission. Since they didn’t, they now need his permission if they wanted to pull the qualifying offer and offer the two-way roster spot to another player.

What happens with Joe Wieskamp?

Wieskamp played consistent minutes in the Spurs’ Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League teams. Since there’s already a full roster, all signs currently point to the Spurs offering him a two-way contract, unless more players on the current roster are waived or traded.

Unlike Joshua Primo, who was drafted in the first round, Wieskamp doesn’t get a rookie scale contract and guaranteed roster spot on the team next season.

August 19 – Decision on Drew Eubanks’ non-guaranteed deal

In the next couple of days we’ll find out if Drew Eubanks will remain on the roster for next season. The Spurs have until Thursday August 19 to keep Eubanks on the roster for next season, or they can waive him before that day.

September 28 – Training Camp Begins

The Spurs can take up to 20 players into training camp and the preseason. In the next few weeks, you may see ‘Spurs sign free agent _______ to exhibit 10 deal.’ This means the player would be on a training camp contract.

October 18 – Roster Preparation for Regular Season and Lonnie Walker IV Extension Deadline

On October 18, the last day before the regular season begins, the Spurs will have to get the roster down to 15 players and two two-way players.

If the Spurs have 17 players on the roster (not counting two-way players) as referenced above, then two players will either have to be waived or traded in the next two months before the regular season begins.

October 18 is also the final day the Spurs can sign Lonnie Walker IV to a contract extension. If the Spurs don’t sign Walker IV to an extension, then he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer.

