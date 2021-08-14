The Kansas City Chiefs have likely been itching to get back on the field ever since their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They’ll get a chance to do exactly that as they are on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for the first preseason game for both teams.

Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL game:

What: Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 8:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 8:30 p.m. EST Where: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA TV Channel: Locals only (KPIX, KCTV)

Locals only (KPIX, KCTV) Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Chiefs vs 49ers Preseason preview



Patrick Mahomes and a new offensive line

While many teams have kept their stars out of preseason games so far, all signs are pointing towards Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing for at least the first series of the game, although head coach Andy Reid has said his starters will be playing the full first quarter and he is not changing his approach considering the NFL eliminated one preseason game.

It’ll be the first time Mahomes plays in a game with his new offensive line. The Chiefs dedicated the offseason to protecting their most important asset and invested in some offensive line depth. They added eight new offensive linemen through the draft, free agency, and trades.

“This game will be important for them, getting some work,” Reid said. “Next game, it’ll decrease as it goes, but it’s important that they get in and show. Then, practice will be important.”

Chances are Mahomes is going to want to find a rapport and adjust to his new offensive linemen quickly so he’s ready for when the regular season rolls around.

It’s Trey Time in San Francisco

Preseason or not, tonight’s game will be a big one for 49ers fans as they get their first look at rookie quarterback Trey Lance in game action. Jimmy Garoppolo will likely take the snaps for the first drive, but Niners fans will see plenty of Lance.

After giving away quite the haul, trading four draft picks to move up in the draft to be able to select Lance. So far the reports out of camp are that Lance was well worth it as he has performed well.

Apparently, Lance has outperformed Jimmy in training camp, but the 49ers have continually said that Jimmy G will be the starter. If Lance performs well in the preseason, it may be hard for coaches to look past all of the positives Lance brings, including his deep ball. Tonight will be a good indicator of where things could be headed in San Francisco.

How to watch Kansas City vs San Francisco Football Live Stream in the US



The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States and tonight’s game will be broadcast only on local stations. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 7:30pm @ San Francisco 49ers, Local TV

Week 2: Friday, August 20th 7:00pm @ Arizona Cardinals, ESPN

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 7:00pm vs Minnesota Vikings, Local TV

San Francisco 49ers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 7:30 PM, Local TV

Week 2: Sunday, August 22 @ Los Angeles Chargers 6:30 PM, NFL Network

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 @ Las Vegas Raiders 3:00 PM, NFL Network

