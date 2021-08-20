Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) travel to Glendale this Friday to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-0), with both teams expected to play their starters. Andy Reid told reporters that he plans to play his starters for at least a half and then give the two’s and threes some run.

Their previous against the Niners, Mahomes saw minimal playing time and completed one pass for four yards, before getting pulled.

Chiefs vs Cardinal Viewing Info

What : Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals When : Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 8 p.m.

: Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Where : State Farm Stadium- Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium- Glendale, Arizona TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

On the Cardinals side, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be making his preseason debut, but he told reporters that he isn’t a fan of preseason action necessarily.

“It’s not real,” Murray said. “I see it as like, go out and play well, but it’s not real. You play bad, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth. It’s reps, it’s live reps, so you take something away from it. But at the end of the day, this doesn’t count.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t reveal how much playing time the starters would get Friday night, but based off their injuries throughout the time, one can expect a lot of run from the second and third stringers.

A possible running back committee for the Cardinals this season

Chase Edmonds, who served as the backup for Kenyan Drake last year, showcased flashes throughout the year and was promoted to the starting position, as Drake signed with the Raiders. It seemed destined Edmonds would be the clear-cut starter, but then the Cardinals would go on to sign previous-starting RB for the Steelers, James Conner in free agency. Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream Preseason game HERE

There were questions on what role Conner could play and how much he would cut into Edmonds workload, but it seems coaches felt they could be both be utilized.

Another name on the running back depth chart is 4th-string running back, Eno Benjamin, who made some noise last week against the Cowboys with a five carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Based off his performance, some believe that Benjamin could jump to third on the depth chart, and given Conner’s injury history, there could be a chance he makes it to the backup role by the end of the season.

Chiefs 2nd WR Question

Last year, the Chiefs rolled out with Sammy Watkins as their 2nd receiver behind star WR Tyreek Hill. Watkins would leave and join the Ravens in free agency which left a hole in the WR group. The Chiefs would swing for the fences and attempt to sign Juju-Smith Schuster in free agency, but Smith-Schuster would ultimately resign with the Steelers. Now as some believe the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is “their 2nd go-to receiver” there were still questions on who would step-up behind Hill.

Enter in 2nd-year WR Mecole Hardman, who was considered a raw prospect coming out of Georgia and was known mostly for his speed. Hardman got some playing time this previous year, but he now enters this year as the 2nd WR on the depth chart and is facing big expectations.

During mini-camp, Hardman has show improvements to his overall game and the team is hoping it translates to the field. In their previous game, Hardman dropped his lone target from Mahomes, but if he wants to show the team he can be the clear-cut number two guy on the field, he will have to clean up his mistakes.

How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals Football Live stream in the US and Canada



The game will be shown on ESPN, which is available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have ESPN, there are mobile streaming options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for the game, we recommend you checkout GamePass.TV

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule

Wk

1 Sat

Aug 14 @49ers Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California KSHB/41

7:30 pm Wk

2 Fri

Aug 20 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona ESPN

7:00 pm Wk

3 Fri

Aug 27 Vikings GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

7:00 pm

Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 13th, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Friday, August 20th, 8:00 PM ET (ESPN) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th, 8:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN) at New Orleans Saints

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Odds

I imagine sportsbooks love that the NFL is back and although it is preseason, they are still in action. Here are the projections below:

Spread: Chiefs -2.5 (-115) | Cardinals +2.5 (105)

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -133 | Cardinals +110

The post Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: NFL Preseason 2021, Preview, and Schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: NFL Preseason 2021, Preview, and Schedule