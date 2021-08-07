After Wednesday final in Equestrian Jumping, the individual field has been narrowed to just 30 athletes, while team competition features 20 participating nation.

The Team jumping qualifying is scheduled for Friday evening in Japan, taking place in the early hours of the mid-week in America. The team final isn’t until Saturday evening in Japan at 5:55 AM ET (August 7).

Jumping Team Qualifier Deatails:



U.S Equestrian Team Jumping annouced:



The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the United States at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) Gazelle, a 15-year-old Belgian Warmblood mare owned by Kent Farrington & Robin Cleary Parsky

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) with Baloutinue, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm

Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.) with Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by Stone Hill Farm

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) with Contagious, a 12-year-old Deutsches Sportpferd gelding owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

All team nominations are subject to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee approval.

How to watch Olympics Equestrian Jumping Team final



As the Olympics enter the final week, OLYMTV is offering day passes to catch the finals of the events you want to watch, without all of the runarounds. The day pass gives 24 hours of access for just $9.99, or you can get all seven days through the Closing Ceremony for just $19.99. OLYMTV doesn’t require a VPN to watch from anywhere in the world, and no contract or subscription is needed.

Where can I Watch Equestrian Jumping at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games?

Watching the Olympics has been notably difficult, as The Games are being carried in the United States by NBC across their family of products including NBC, NBC Sports, Golf Channel, USA, and the Peacock Streaming Service. What’s even more unfortunate, is that these channels aren’t available everywhere to all fans looking for American coverage from Tokyo. Anyone can watch today’s Final event as well as repaly here

Team Jumping Equestrian Odds

Not until the weekend, it isn’t too early to start taking a peek at the betting odds for the final equestrian event of the games, the Jumping Team event. Per DraftKings, Switzerland is the odds favorite at +160, followed by the USA at +270 and great Britain at +350. A strong look is maybe Belgium, currently with the fourth-best odds at +800; Germany at +1500 or France at +1700 might be worth a small wager if gambling is allowed in your area.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 70 32 22 16 United States 79 25 31 23 Japan 40 21 7 12 Great Britain 48 15 18 15 Australia 36 15 4 17 Russian Olympic Committee 53 14 21 18 Germany 33 9 8 16 France 25 6 10 9 Italy 313 6 9 16 Netherlands 23 6 8 9

The post Jumping team final Live stream: Schedule, Players list, Where to watch Olympic Equestrian appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Jumping team final Live stream: Schedule, Players list, Where to watch Olympic Equestrian