The boxing gloves won’t touch until Sunday night, but tensions were high at the official weigh-in on Saturday, stoking the fire of competition that already burns between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul ahead of their Showtime Pay-Per-View

What Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View When Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio Channel Pay-Per-View Live Stream FightPass (PPV)FightPass (PPV)

Inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul (3-0-0) and Woodley (debut) headline the six-fight event with their cruiserweight bout. The contest is the first of Paul’s contract with Showtime that he signed this spring, and the latest match featuring him or his older brother Logan Paul. The two have capitalized over the last year on the buzz generated by Jake’s knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson last fall on the card for the special exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

What Happened at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Weigh-In

A YouTube star who knows how to go viral, Paul has been a lot of talk heading into what could be his greatest challenge yet in his young boxing career. The 24-year-old’s demeanor stood in stark contrast to that of his opponent, a seasoned fighting veteran in the 39-year-old Woodley.

had to get a good look at it pic.twitter.com/XlRNIka9jT — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 29, 2021

The grand finale to the weigh-in event, Woodley and Paul took to the scales in front of a live crowd, with the “rookie” Woodley going first. Taking the stage solo, the former UFC welterweight champion was all business as he walked up, stripped down to his shorts, and weighed in at 189.5 pounds.

One to make an entrance, Paul walked out to a rhythm played by two percussionists on drums, tossing his hat into the crowd before taking the scale himself. Weighing in at an even 190 lbs, the former Disney Channel actor and Cleveland native will add the half-pound to his list of advantages that include four inches in height and two inches in reach. Despite all of Woodley’s success in the UFC (19-7-1, five-time champion) and in wrestling (two-time All-American), he’s got less experience in the ring than Paul.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live streams from anywhere on the earth

In May, Paul signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime, of which the bout against Woodley will be the first. The fight is available through a cable or satellite provider, or stand-alone for streaming through the Showtime app. The event has a pay-per-view ticket price of $59.99.

On the other hand, FightPass is a non-contract, on-subscription service, Fightpass.app brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card and preliminaries in full HD on FightPass.

Odds Predicting Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View

At the weigh-in on Saturday, Logan predicted his brother will defeat Woodley in the second or third round by knockout. He took it a step further, calling a finish with a right hook. Taking the microphone himself, Woodley colorfully insisted that he would be the victor, saying, “I’m about to hurt [Jake Paul] in a way he’s never hurt before, and that’s on Momma Woodley.”

The sportsbooks in the desert are favoring Paul -190 to +155 for Woodley, which could fluctuate as the event nears and the public decides their favorite. Per DraftKings, the bout isn’t likely to go the eight-round distance, with -700 action favoring an early finish against +400. The sportsbook also agrees with Logan on a finish in rounds two or three for his brother, with +650 lines on them both. Though heavily counted as the underdog, Woodley’s predicted victory round is the first three rounds at +400, and the odds only get stacked against him as the bout progresses. There is a +1800 line on Woodley winning by decision or technical decision.

Paul vs Woodley PPV Card

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Jake Paul (3-0-0) Tyron Woodley (debut) Amanda Serrano (40-1-1) Yamileth Mercado (18-2-0) Ivan Baranchyk (20-2-0) Montana Love (15-0-1) Daniel DuBois (16-1-0) Joe Cusumano (19-3-0) Tommy Fury (6-0-0) Anthony Taylor (7-5-0)

The post jake Paul Showtime fight LIVE– Odds, Predictions, Paul vs Woodley Boxing, Stream from AU, CA, NZ, US appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: jake Paul Showtime fight LIVE– Odds, Predictions, Paul vs Woodley Boxing, Stream from AU, CA, NZ, US