Women’s combat sports have grown over the last decade with the rise of names like Rhonda Rousey, Holly Holmes, and Amanda Nunes. While the UFC may present the largest platform for fighters, the Invicta Fighting Championships has been a steady growing ground. The all-women MMA league started in 2012. Invicta FC 44: New Era on Friday, August 27 is the latest pay-per-view for the league. The event will feature two title fights on the main card.

What Invicta FC 44: A New Era PPV When Friday, August 27 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST Where Memorial Hall – Kansas City, Missouri TV FITE.TV (PPV) Live Stream FightPass FightPass

Invicta FC 44: A New Era Fight Preview

Atop the card for Invicta FC 44 is Emily Ducote (9-6) and Danielle Taylor (11-5) who are battling for the strawweight (106lbs – 115lbs) title in the final event of the evening, following Lisa Verzosa (6-1) and Taneisha Tennant (3-1) for the bantamweight (126lbs – 135lbs) title. Before them, however, there is some strong competition on the main card and even in the preliminaries.

In all, Friday night will feature nine total fights, with two bouts each in the strawweight, bantamweight, atomweight, and flyweight classes, with one featherweight bout.

How to Watch Invicta FC 44: A New Era Live stream from anywhere?

Depending on where you live, the preliminaries for Invicta FC 44 can be streamed free on the league’s YouTube channel. In the United States, they will be carried on AXS TV. The main card for the night, however, will require a pay-per-view purchase. One can be obtained through a cable/satellite provider or FITE TV ($19.99) in the United States and Canada. If you’re abroad, however, accessing the fight can be difficult. If this is the case, wherever you’re at, we recommend you check out FightPass$12.9

Invicta FC 44: Emily Ducote vs Danielle Taylor

There’s been a bit of controversy surrounding Taylor’s political opinions, and Ducote is doing her best to push those buttons. Emily’s ATT teammate Jessica Aguilar was recently demolished by Danielle in her most recent bout. With plenty on the line and some bad blood leading into the fight, the only way to make this bout more exciting is some cash on the line.

Ducote is -130 for a payout of $.77 per dollar wagered, and Daniell is +100 for a $1 per dollar wagered payout. Emily is the younger and larger of the two, though both of them are often considered small for the division. Most notably when Emily faced Murata and when Danielle faced Zhang, their respective opponents towered over them.

Verzosa (6-1) lived up to her “Battle Angel” nickname after going to war against Julija Stoliarenko last year. While Verzosa dropped a split decision there, she rebounded by defeating Raquel Canuto in her last bout. Tennant (3-1), on the other hand, doesn’t have as much experience, while she is coming off a loss to Danyelle Wolf up one weight class. Verzosa weighed 134.6 pounds, while Tennant stepped on the scale at 134.7 pounds.

