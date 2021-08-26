As the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship prepares to enter the playoffs, Team USA is looking strong for a sixth consecutive gold medal. Through three games, the United States has outscored their opponents 12-0. In their game on Tuesday, the American women shut out the Russian Olympic Committee 6-0. Their final game of the preliminaries is on Thursday against a Canadian team that is undefeated heading into Thursday as well.

What USA vs Canada – 2021 IIHF World Championships When Thursday, August 26, 2021 Where Calgary, Canada TV Broadcast NHL TV (USA)

TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV

Team USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Game Preview

There wasn’t a World Championship tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Team USA’s winning streak is still alive, both in games and in gold medals. Ramping up for another title run, the team is clicking on all levels. Alex Cavallini has recorded two shutouts, and Nicole Hensley has added another. Nine players have scored in the tournament so far for the Americans, led by Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, and Hilary Knight who each have a pair of goals.

Canada’s defense hasn’t been quite as stout as that of the United States, but they’ve appeared to settle in. They recorded a shutout of their own on Tuesday against Switzerland. The 15 goals for the Canadians outpaces that of their neighbors to the south as the tournament’s host has scored five goals in each of their games.

The Americans and the Canadians create shots-on-goal at a rate of nearly three times that of the other teams at the Worlds and should be interesting to watch when they play each other. Given the defensive fortitude of the two programs as well, it is difficult to figure out which phase of the game will lead to a victory.

At the last World Championship in 2019, Canada took home the Bronze after falling to Finland in the semi-final. Team USA won the gold medal that year in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Finnish. In their matchup at the tournament that year, the Americans defeated Canada 3-2.

How to Watch the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Hockey Online?



Broadcast on the NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada, the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship may not be accessible for fans abroad. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament LIVE from Calgary in full HD with PremiumTV for just $9.98

Team USA 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Schedule

Round Date Away Home Preliminaries Friday, August 20, 2021 Switzerland United States Preliminaries Sunday, August 22, 2021 Finland United States Preliminaries Tuesday, August 24, 2021 United States Russian Olympic Committee Preliminaries Thursday, August 26, 2021 United States Canada Quarter-final Game 1 Saturday, August 28, 2021 TBD TBD Quarter-final Game 2 Saturday, August 28, 2021 TBD TBD Quarter-final Game 3 Saturday, August 28, 2021 TBD TBD Quarter-final Game 4 Saturday, August 28, 2021 TBD TBD Placement Game 1 Sunday, August 29, 2021 TBD TBD Placement Game 2 Sunday, August 29, 2021 TBD TBD Semi-Final Game 1 Monday, August 30, 2021 TBD TBD Semi-Final Game 2 Monday, August 30, 2021 TBD TBD Placement Game (5-6) Tuesday, August 31, 2021 TBD TBD Bronze Medal Game Tuesday, August 31, 2021 TBD TBD Gold Medal Game Tuesday, August 31, 2021 TBD TBD

