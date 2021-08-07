USA Baseball will face Japan on Saturday in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Japanese team, the host of the competition, came in first place in Group A, after defeating the Dominican Republic and Mexico. With this, they qualified directly to Round 2, where they defeated the USA to advance to the semifinals, a phase in which they overcame South Korea.

Now here’s how to watch USA Baseball’s game against Japan

Game Info

When : 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 7 | Where : Yokohama Baseball Stadium

TV channel: USA Network | Live stream: OLYMTV

Team USA won the gold medal in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics and won the bronze in 2008 at the Beijing Games. Baseball has returned after an absence of two Olympic cycles, and two of the world’s foremost nations in the sport will duke it out for the top spot on the podium.

Should the U.S. win, it’ll be their second gold medal and their first in over 20 years, standing on the top step of the podium at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. Japan is searching for their first gold medal.

How to watch USA vs. Japan Baseball Final?

NBCOlympics.com is the official site to watch all Olympic coverage from anywhere in the world.

As currently scheduled, USA Network will be carrying the semifinal game between the U.S. and South Korea on Thursday morning.

USA Olympic baseball roster

The 24-man roster is managed by former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia:

Pos. Name Team Club INF Nick Allen Athletics Midland (AA) INF Eddy Alvarez Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) OF Tyler Austin Nippon Professional Baseball Yokohama DeNA BayStars RHP Shane Baz Rays Durham (AAA) RHP Anthony Carter Mexican League Saraperos de Saltillo INF Triston Casas Red Sox Portland (AA) RHP Brandon Dickson Cardinals Memphis (AAA) C Tim Federowicz Dodgers Oklahoma City (AAA) OF Eric Filia Mariners Tacoma (AAA) INF Todd Frazier — Free Agent LHP Anthony Gose Indians Columbus (AAA) RHP Edwin Jackson — Free Agent LHP Scott Kazmir Giants Sacramento (AAA) OF/INF Patrick Kivlehan Padres El Paso (AAA) C Mark Kolozsvary Reds Chattanooga (AA) UTL Jack Lopez Red Sox Worcester (AAA) RHP Nick Martinez Nippon Professional Baseball Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks RHP Scott McGough Nippon Professional Baseball Tokyo Yakult Swallows RHP David Robertson — Free Agent RHP Joe Ryan Rays Durham (AAA) RHP Ryder Ryan Rangers Round Rock (AAA) OF Bubba Starling Royals Omaha (AAA) INF/OF Jamie Westbrook Brewers Nashville (AAA) RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson Blue Jays New Hampshire (AA) USA vs Japan Preview The United States enter this game flying high after a 7-2 victory over defending champion South Korea. Jamie Westbrook hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Mark Kolozsvary, Jack Lopez, and Tyler Austin all drove in runs in a convincing victory by the U.S. A five-run fifth inning propelled the Americans forward, and they never looked back. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight but we have one goal in mind: to win a gold medal. This is what we came to do,” Team USA third baseman Todd Frazier of the United States said after the win. On the other side, Japan handled both Mexico and the Dominican Republic in its earlier games. They then took out the United States and most recently, beat South Korea, 5-2, to advance to this point. “Our goal is to win a gold medal, but you can’t win if you don’t qualify for the final. The team played very consistent baseball, and this has taken us to Saturday’s gold medal game. We now need to concentrate and come together for that game,” Japan manager Atsunori Inaba said. Longtime Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is slated to be on the mound for Japan for the gold medal game. These two teams recently played each other on August 2, with thrilling results. Team USA lost to Japan, 7-6 in 10 innings, and if this game is anything like that one, viewers are in for a treat.

