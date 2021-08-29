Paul will fight Woodley in an eight-round contest as the headline bout inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. With five other fights on the card, the whole event will start around 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

What Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View When Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio Channel Pay-Per-View Live Stream FightPass (PPV)FightPass (PPV)

How to buy Paul vs Woodley PPV Fight

After rising to fame on the video-sharing platforms Vine and YouTube, Jake Paul (3-0) had a brief acting career on The Disney Channel in his early twenties. Now 24 years old, Paul has spent the last two years working on a boxing career. His new focus has really picked up since his 2020 knockout of Nate Robinson during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. special exhibition card. we recommend you check out FightPass.app.

In the spring, Jake Paul signed with Showtime for a series of PPV boxing matches. His bout with Woodley on Sunday is the first of the deal. Available on FITE TV internationally or through a cable or satellite provider in the United States, the Showtime PPV price is $60.99.

Where to stream Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley FREE BOXING Online

This spectacle is easily the biggest challenge 24-year-old, Cleveland born influencer and master troll, Jake, has had in his short career. As well as his first time headlining a Showtime PPV event.

On the other hand, FightPass is a non-contract, on-subscription service, Fightpass.app brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card and preliminaries in full HD on FightPass.

Why is Jake Paul Fighting Tyron Woodley

Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Woodley was discussing the result boxing match between Paul and Askren with the host, Helwani, when the conversation turned into a challenge to Paul from Woodley.

“The cards fell the way that they did. Unfortunately for the whole community, we have to hear this [expletive] one more time… It’s so disgusting what our society do for clout,” Woodley said before laying down the gauntlet. “Fight me then. If you really wanna fight somebody – You wanna say you beat somebody? Fight a world champion that’s actually known for knocking [expletive] out… Then if you beat me, you can really say you’re a fighter. You can say you’re a fighter on the striking aspect.”

Why is Jake Paul Famous

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Paul established his fame on the video-sharing platforms Vine and YouTube. An internet sensation, Paul’s fame earned him a role on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark” from 2016-2018 as Dirk Mann.

Now 24 years old, Jake and his older brother, Logan, have been doing exhibition boxing since 2019. The younger Paul is undefeated in three recognized bouts, including his famous knockout of former professional basketball player Nate Robinson last fall during the Mike Tyson / Roy Jones Jr. special exhibition event.

Why did Jake Paul Leave the Disney Channel

In 2016 Jake Paul was cast in the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark”, appearing in 42 episodes from 2016 – 2018 as Dirk Mann, 10 of which were credit only.

According to The New York Times, Disney separated from Paul “days after he was the subject of a television news report about neighbors who were upset with his antics.” Paul’s stance on the matter, which he laid out in a Twitter post was that it was a mutual agreement to leave the channel, stating he had “outgrown the channel and feel [it’s] time to move forward in [his] career.” Per IMDB, Paul hasn’t made any film appearances outside of self-produced titles.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Card

Headlined by the YouTube sensation versus the MMA professional, Paul vs Woodley will feature four other fights. Opening the event is Tommy Fury (6-0-0) against Anthony Taylor (7-5-0). Fury is the younger brother of Tyson Fury and has been looking for his own opportunity to fight Jake Paul. Paul has denied the younger Fury but has said he’d accept the fight if Tyson is also on that card.

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Jake Paul (3-0-0) Tyron Woodley (debut) Amanda Serrano (40-1-1) Yamileth Mercado (18-2-0) Ivan Baranchyk (20-2-0) Montana Love (15-0-1) Daniel DuBois (16-1-0) Joe Cusumano (19-3-0) Tommy Fury (6-0-0) Anthony Taylor (7-5-0)

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Woodley in the United Kingdom

Joining Paul and Woodley on the card is English boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury. Tommy’s been looking for a chance himself to get in the ring with Jake Paul. With a strong showing at the event, Fury just might get his wish. Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the whole event in the early hours of Monday morning on BT Sports PPV. The fight card can be purchased through the BT Sport Box Office for ￡16.95.

