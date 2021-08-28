After three seasons of football at Hawaii, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is essentially still just a sophomore as he enters Year 4. This, of course, is made possible thanks to a redshirt season his freshman year in 2018, and the extra year of eligibility granted to players for last season. Despite posting a 4-4 record last year, Hawaii still earned a bowl game thanks to their .500 record.

Falling short of their 9-5 record from 2019, the program still did well in their first year with Todd Graham at the helm as head coach. Patience with Cordeiro looks to be paying off as he was the main part of the team’s success last year.

Hawaii has much work to do still to be competitive in the Mountain West Conference, trailing San Jose State, Nevada, and San Diego State in the West Division standings. Still, however, the school has the opportunity to produce the program’s longest streak of bowl game appearances if they can qualify this season. Hawaii is 8-6 in bowl games but hasn’t made four straight. If they reach one this year, they’ll reach that mark, and a victory in a bowl game would tie the team’s best mark of three consecutive wins in bowl game appearances set from 2003 – 2006.

Hawaii Collge Football Schedule 2021

Match Up Date Time (Eastern) Hawaii @ UCLA August 28 3:30 p.m. Hawaii vs Portland State September 5 12:00 a.m. Hawaii @ Oregon State September 11 11:00 p.m. Hawaii vs San Jose State September 19 12:30 a.m. Hawaii @ New Mexico State September 25 8:00 p.m. Hawaii vs Fresno State October 2 11:00 p.m. Hawaii @ Nevada October 16 10:30 p.m. Hawaii vs New Mexico State October 24 12:00 a.m. Hawaii @ Utah Sate October 30 3:00 p.m. Hawaii vs San Diego State November 6 TBA Hawaii @ UNLV November 13 TBA Hawaii vs Colorado State November 20 11:00 p.m. Hawaii @ Wyoming November 27 3:00 p.m.

How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warrior College Football Online?



Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football will air weekly on ESPN Honolulu, as well as FS1, Spectrum Sports, and CBS Sports throughout the season. This of course can make it difficult for football fans domestic and abroad to know how to follow the team. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

Hawaii Football Players to Watch 2021



Chevan Cordeiro – QB

Quarterbacks are often the highlight of the offense, but rarely is the quarterback the offense. This was the case for Cordeiro in 2020 as he led the team not only under center slinging the ball through the air but also producing on the ground.

In addition to his 2,083 passing yards for 14 touchdowns, Cordeiro led the Rainbow Warriors with 483 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He figures to be the catalyst of the offense again this season, and if the stats can lead to wins, Cordeiro can make some buzz ahead of the NFL Draft.

Calvin Turner – RB

Another player carrying more than his weight on offense, Turner was a do-it-all player for Hawaii last season, totaling 877 yards of offense from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He also put in time as the return man.

A running back on the depth chart, the super-senior was third on the team in rushing carries and yards but led the skill positions in receiving yards and touchdowns. Turner’s best game in yardage was in Week 4 at San Diego when he had six carries for 39 yards and 116 reception yards on four catches, plus a score. He followed that up with a stellar three-touchdown game the next week against Boise State. The game resulted in a loss, but Turner had 12 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, as well as five catches for 65 yards, two of which were scores.

Dae Dae Hunter – RB

Three-deep at the running back position, Hunter contributed well as a freshman, finding the endzone eight times in just eight games. What’s more impressive is that he had just 58 offensive touches for 254 yards.

Entering his second season in the offense, Hunter should have a bigger role in the offense. If he gets clicking with Cordeiro, this red zone threat can make some noise.

Darius Muasau – LB

In his sophomore year in 2020, Muasau took a big leap. A force on defense, he not only recorded his first collegiate sack, but he tacked on nearly four more and was in on 102 tackles. A career season, he also had an interception, doing it all in four fewer games than 2019.

Muasau is undoubtedly a leader on defense, with his tackle total standing 33 above the next closest Rainbow Warrior’s total. His 4.5 sacks were also a team-high. If the team is to push for a conference championship game at all, Muasau will likely play a big role.

Hawaii Football 2020 Result

It wasn’t a bad outing for Coach Graham in his first season as head coach for Hawaii, especially finishing the season with a bowl game victory. The running game was obviously a focus, but being able to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers was key to the success of the team.

Defensively, the team did a good job creating pressure and was decent at forcing turnovers. A 4-4 record isn’t ideal, as it feels incomplete – It wasn’t a losing season, but it was hardly a winning one either. Hawaii is poised to take a step forward in 2021.

