When soccer is the most popular sport worldwide, it’s no surprise that so many iterations of it exist globally on the professional stage. Beach soccer is a prime example of the evolution, taking the already difficult sport and putting it on a field made of sand, which is much more difficult to run on.

EVENT DETAILS

What FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Where Moscow, Russia When Thursday 19-29 August 2021 TV Coverage NBC Universo/FS1/FS2 Live STream SoccerPassSoccerPass (Worldwide)

Every two years since 2011, the regional competitions from around the world culminate in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. An annual event from 2005 until 2009, the tournament grew has grown from 12 teams to 16 teams over the years, and today features the top 16 teams from a field of 99 participants.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Format

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup follows the same format as other tournaments around soccer, including the World Cup itself. Based on the standings of FIFA Beach Soccer, the tournament starts with 16 teams divided into four groups (A, B, C, D). Each group competes within itself, playing three matches. The top two teams from each group then advance to the single-elimination quarter-finals, ultimately resulting in a final between the final two teams.

How to Watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Live Stream in the US



Fox Sports is providing the TV broadcast coverage for the three group stages for the Americans, bouncing between FS1 and FS2. Unfortunately accessing Team USA matches and the rest of the tournament can be difficult, especially to find a trustworthy source. We recommend you check out Soccerpass.online

Watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Live Stream from anywhere



A non-contract, non-subscription service, SoccerPass brings you the sports and entertainment events that you’re looking for from around the globe. Best of all, there’s no VPN required either. For the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021, SoccerPass is offering two options to watch the tournament with a day pass for $6.99 or get a full tournament pass for $29.99. Both options include all of the matches from every country in the tournament.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Teams

After qualifying for the first three Beach Soccer World Cups, the United States has inconsistently reached the tournament over the years but is once again making consecutive appearances. In May of 2021, the US team qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup despite falling to El Salvador in the CONCACAF beach soccer final 6-4. At the 2019 tournament, the USA failed to reach the knockout round after losing all three of their matches in the group stage.

Group A: United States, Japan, Paraguay, Russia Football Union

Group B: Spain, Tahiti, Mozambique, United Arab Emirites

Group C: Brazil, Switzerland, El Salvador, Belarus

Group D: Portugal, Uraguay, Senegal, Oman

Team USA FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 19: USA vs Football Union of Russia (1:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 21: USA vs Japan (11:30 a.m. ET)

Monday, Aug. 23: USA vs Paraguay (12:00 p.m. ET)

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Knockout Schedule

Quarter-Final

Thursday, August 26: 1D vs 2C (8:00 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 26: 1C vs 2D (9:30 a.m. ET)

Thursday, August 26: 1B vs 2A (12:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, August 26: 1A vs 2B (1:30 p.m. ET)

Semi-Final

Saturday, August 28: Winner of Match 28 vs Winner of Match 26 (11:00 a.m. ET)

Saturday, August 28: Winner of Match 27 vs Winner of Match 25 (12:30 p.m. ET)

Final

Sunday, August 29: Semi-Final Winner 1 vs Semi-Final Winner 2 (11:00 a.m. ET)

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Past Winners

2019: Portugal

2017: Brazil

2015: Portugal

2013: Russia

2011: Russia

2009: Brazil

2008: Brazil

2007: Brazil

2006: Brazil

2005: France

