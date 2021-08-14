All football teams have a lot of potential, but for both the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings, they have yet to really even realize theirs. This leads to both coaches being on “warm seats” that could quickly get hot if the season gets off to a bad start.

A strong performance from their respective teams in the preseason could do a lot to help out the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and Broncos’ Vic Fangio. The two teams take the field for their first game of the preseason on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game:

What: Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. EST Where: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Back Where It Began for Bridgewater

When teams underperform, one of the first things teams look at is the quarterback position. After having his promising young career interrupted with injuries last year, Denver quarterback Drew Lock has struggled to show the talent he flashed at the end of his rookie season when he helped his team to a 4-1 finish. The team was 4-9 in the 13 games he started, and his accuracy was noticeably off.

Lock’s performance last year caused the team to go out and have a better backup plan than Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Enter into the room Teddy Bridgewater, a former pro-bowler who hasn’t become the franchise quarterback he looked to be before suffering a knee injury in 2016 when playing with the Vikings.

Bridgewater has since played in New Orleans and spent last year with the Carolina Panthers. Now he looks to take over the quarterback position with the Broncos and his journey beings in the same city where it started – Minnesota. Bridgewater will come off the bench, possibly seeing the most playing time, with Lock getting the start.

Denver QB Question

The offense has made a lot of headlines for the Vikings, with Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook as playmakers. While there may be some uncertainty under center, the biggest area that the team is evaluating this year is coach Zimmer’s specialty, the defense.

Minnesota finished ranked 28th of the league’s 32 teams in defense in 2020. Lacking playmakers, they made some offseason moves, notably landing top-tier cornerback Patrick Peterson. The Vikings allowed the eighth-most passing yards last season, but also the sixth-most rushing yards, where the defensive line feels hardly addressed.

Coaches tend to lose their jobs not just when the team fails to win, but when the team fails to excel in what that coach’s area of focus is. The offense will be fine, but a lack of defense could see Zimmer quickly ousted this year, and it starts in the preseason.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Denver vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Denver Broncos 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 4:00pm (NFL Network) @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 10:00pm (NFL Network) @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th 9:05pm (NFL Network) vs Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 14th 4:00pm (NFL Network) vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 8:00pm (NFL Network) vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 8:00pm (NFL Network) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Minnesota +2.5 (-110) | Denver -2.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 34.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Minnesota +125 | Denver -145

Prediction: Denver covers, under 34.5, Denver wins

Analysis: When wagering on the preseason, depth matters. The fact is, Denver is rolling out two potential starting quarterbacks in Lock and Bridgwater, and even Rypien has experience. Not to mention it is a quarterback battle, so the first two are bringing their best effort. Behind Cousins who shouldn’t play very long, there’s inexperience. Minnesota may have some bigger playmakers on the first unit, but they don’t have the depth and lose this game because of it.

